2 separate fatal accidents in southern Iowa: 1 man and 1 child died

 3 days ago

(Decatur County, Iowa) – Two separate incidents in southern Iowa have claimed two lives. The Iowa State Patrol on Tuesday, released the name of a man who died in a UTV accident...

CBS Minnesota

North Dakota man dies in ATV crash in northern Minnesota

BECKER COUNTY, Minn. -- A North Dakota man died Friday night in an ATV crash in northern Minnesota. The Becker County Sheriff's Office says the crash happened around 10:15 p.m. on Northeast Rock Lake Road in Holmesville Township, which is roughly 55 miles east of Fargo. Investigators believe the ATV was speeding when it left the roadway, struck a tree and rolled. The driver, 27-year-old Casey Arneson of Fargo, was killed. His passenger, a 29-year-old northern Minnesota man, suffered injuries described as non-life-threatening. While the two were wearing seatbelts in the vehicle, which was described as a side-by-side UTV, they were not wearing helmets. The crash remains under investigation. 
BECKER COUNTY, MN
KIMT

Deadly Minnesota collision involves Forest City driver

MARTIN COUNTY, Minn. – A North Iowa driver is involved in a fatal collision in southern Minnesota. It happened just before 10 pm Friday on Interstate 90 in Martin County. The Minnesota State Patrol says Gary Roland Peterson, 72 of Granada, was heading east when he collided with the eastbound vehicle driven by Gerald Louis Stephan, 45 of Forest City, IA, near mile marker 106.
MARTIN COUNTY, MN
KCCI.com

Three Iowa teens killed in single-vehicle crash

DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) — Three teenagers died in a single-vehicle crash early Friday morning, KCRG reports. Iowa State Patrol said it happened at about 1:21 a.m. when the driver of a 2014 Chevy Camaro, William Wodrich, 18, of Dubuque, was heading southbound on NW Arterial at a high rate of speed.
DUBUQUE, IA
KMOV

1 dead, 1 injured in plane crash near St. Jacob, Illinois

MADISON COUNTY, Ill. (KMOV) - A plane with two people on board crashed near St. Jacob, Illinois late Saturday morning. One of the occupants died, police tell News 4. The crash happened around 11:30 a.m. near the intersection of Keck Road and Illinois Route 4, which is near St. Louis Metro East/Shafer Field, a small airport.
SAINT JACOB, IL
K92.3

6 Year-Old & 50-Year-Old Killed in Southern Iowa Accidents

Wednesday was a tragic day in southern Iowa. Two people were killed in the extreme southern part of the state in separate incidents. The first accident happened Wednesday afternoon at approximately 1 p.m. in rural Appanoose County. According to an accident report from the Iowa State Patrol, Roberta Leffler was...
IOWA STATE
KIMT

6-year-old killed by front-end loader in south central Iowa

DECATUR COUNTY, Iowa (KWWL) -- A six-year-old died Wednesday night in Decatur County, which is in south central Iowa, after being hit by a front-end loader. A crash report from the Iowa State Patrol says that the the driver of the loader was retrieving a hay bale that had fallen off his truck and trailer just before 7 p.m. The hay bale was in the ditch in the 22000 block of Lineville Road in Leon.
DECATUR COUNTY, IA
KCCI.com

Iowa child dies in an accident involving a front-end loader

LEON, Iowa — A child was killed in Decatur County in an accident involving a front-end loader. According to an Iowa State Patrol crash report, it happened around 6:52 p.m. Wednesday in the 22000 block of Lineville Road in Leon. Troopers indicate a hay bale had fallen off a...
LEON, IA
kttn.com

Six year old Iowa boy dies after being struck by front-end loader

Decatur County, Iowa, located just north of the state line with Missouri, has experienced its second fatality accident in two days. The Iowa Highway Patrol reports a six-year-old boy died at the Decatur County Hospital in Leon. The boy was a pedestrian when he was hit by a vehicle. Forty-one-year-old...
DECATUR COUNTY, IA
kttn.com

CORRECTION: Missouri State Highway Patrol issues correction to fatal crash

The Missouri State Highway Patrol has corrected its report of a fatal traffic crash in Ray County on Wednesday afternoon. The patrol reported that 56-year-old Randy Owens of Excelsior Springs was killed when the pickup truck he was driving overturned on Highway 10 after it was hit in the rear by a sports utility vehicle. The driver of the SUV, 46-year-old Michelle Lematty of Richmond, was not hurt.
RAY COUNTY, MO
jioforme.com

Corn tar spots found in central Iowa

Tar spots for corn disease have been identified in central Iowa. Allison Robertson, a pathologist at the Iowa State University Expansion Plant, says the detection happened on June 29.th In a plot of a seed company in Marshall County. “And it was confirmed at the Industrial Plant Disease Clinic on...
IOWA STATE
KCCI.com

One dead in off-road vehicle crash in Iowa

DECATUR COUNTY, Iowa — One person is dead after an accident involving an off-road vehicle in Decatur County. The Iowa State Patrol says the victim was driving a UTV in a hayfield when they lost control and rolled the vehicle. That person died at the hospital. Their name and...
DECATUR COUNTY, IA
kiwaradio.com

Iowa Has Most Patriotic Place Names Of Four States In Region

Sheldon, Iowa — As we prepare to celebrate the 4th of July, we’re looking at which area states have the most patriotic names. It’s a little contest that our news partner, KELO Radio decided to do. Hands down, Iowa had the most names of cities or counties...
IOWA STATE
ottumwaradio.com

Moravia Woman Dies in Crash

A single-car accident in Appanoose County claimed the life of a Moravia woman on Wednesday afternoon. According to officials, a 2018 Jeep Cherokee driven by 49-year-old Roberta Leffler was traveling north on Highway T61 around 1:00 PM when she lost control of the vehicle. The Jeep left the roadway and struck a bridge guard rail.
APPANOOSE COUNTY, IA
WHO 13

Elderly driver seriously injured in I-235 exit ramp crash

DES MOINES, Iowa – An elderly woman was seriously injured in an accident on an exit ramp of I-235 Thursday morning. It happened at 5:05 a.m. on the exit ramp to 3rd Street and 7th Street north. It was a one-vehicle accident and the driver suffered serious injuries, according to Sgt. Paul Parizek with the […]
DES MOINES, IA
OutThere Colorado

Body of overdue hiker found in Colorado

A 25-year-old hiker was found dead on Thursday afternoon on Mount Crested Butte in Gunnison National Forest, according to a news release from the Mt Crested Butte Police Department. Police were contacted about the overdue hiker at around 12:30 PM, officials said. Crews from the police department and Crested Butte Search and Rescue were then deployed to Mount Crested Butte and began a search operation. The hiker's body was found by helicopter at around 1:05 PM, below the cliffs. The SAR team then recovered the body on foot. At this time a cause of death has not been made available, and the victim's next of kin has been notified, officials said. STAY INFORMED: Sign-up for the daily OutThere Colorado newsletter here
CRESTED BUTTE, CO

