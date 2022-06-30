ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

Ex-F1 Boss Bernie Ecclestone Says He’d Still ‘Take a Bullet’ for Pal Vladimir Putin

By Dan Ladden-Hall
TheDailyBeast
TheDailyBeast
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Former Formula One chief executive Bernie Ecclestone said he would “still take a bullet” for his “first class” friend Vladimir Putin even after the Russian despot’s horrific invasion of Ukraine. The billionaire Brit professed his...

www.thedailybeast.com

Comments / 0

Related
TheDailyBeast

Russians Capture Key Eastern City as Ukraine Forces Retreat

Ukrainian forces have retreated from Lysychansk, its military command said in a Sunday statement, hours after Moscow announced it had seized the strategic city following weeks of ferocious warfare. “The continuation of the defense of the city would lead to fatal consequences,” the military said. “In order to preserve the lives of Ukrainian defenders, a decision was made to withdraw.” Hours earlier on Sunday, top Ukrainian officials had denied that Lysychansk, essentially the final remaining stronghold in the country’s eastern region of Luhansk, had fallen. In a news conference with Australia’s Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, President Volodymyr Zelensky said: “Lyssychansk is still being fought for,” according to Al Jazeera. The Russian Defense Ministry later announced that its forces, along with soldiers from the pro-Kremlin, self-proclaimed Luhansk People’s Republic, had “established full control” over the city and its surrounding settlements.
MILITARY
TheDailyBeast

Kids Among 18+ Dead in Russian Missile Attack on Apartments in Odesa

Russian missile strikes left at least 18 people dead in Ukraine on Friday morning after the weapons wrought havoc on a residential area of the port city of Odesa. Authorities said that two children were among those killed after local news reported that missiles had hit a multi-story apartment building and a resort area. News of the horrific killings came a day after Russian forces withdrew from Snake Island in the Black Sea, where Ukrainian defenders told a Russian warship to “go fuck yourself” in a talismanic cry of resistance at the beginning of Putin’s invasion. “A terrorist country is killing our people. In response to defeats on the battlefield, they fight civilians,” said Andriy Yermak, Volodymyr Zelensky’s chief of staff. Another 30 people were injured in the missile strikes, a local government spokesperson said on messaging app Telegram.
PUBLIC SAFETY
TheDailyBeast

Belarus President Says Ukrainian Missiles Intercepted

Though he didn’t provide any evidence, state-run media reported Saturday that Belarus President Alexander Lukashenko said the territory intercepted Ukrainian missile strikes three days ago. “They are provoking us. I have to tell you, three days ago, maybe a bit more, an attempt to strike military facilities on Belarusian territory was made from the territory of Ukraine,” Lukashenko reportedly said. “But, thank God, the Pantsir anti-aircraft systems managed to intercept all the missiles launched by Ukrainian armed forces.” He said he doesn’t desire war with Ukraine, but wouldn’t hesitate to defend Belarus if prompted to. The Ukrainian military didn’t respond to Reuters’ request for comment.
MILITARY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Vladimir Putin
Person
Bernie Ecclestone
Person
Volodymyr Zelensky
TheDailyBeast

New Zealand Designates Proud Boys a Terrorist Group

American far-right groups Proud Boys and The Base have been ruled terrorist organizations by the government of New Zealand. The groups now have the same status as ISIS in the country, meaning it’s illegal to raise funds, recruit, or participate in the groups. Neither the Proud Boys or The Base are believed to be active in New Zealand, but the nation has increasingly cracked down on far-right activity in the wake of the 2019 Christchurch mosque massacres, in which 51 Muslims were murdered by a white supremacist. The livestreamed attack has been cited as a source of inspiration in other mass shootings around the world, including by the gunman who killed 10 Black people at a Buffalo supermarket in May. The U.S. State Department only includes foreign organizations on its list of terrorist groups, though the Proud Boys were designated a terrorist entity in Canada last year. The Base is also prohibited in Canada, as well as Britain and Australia.
AUSTRALIA
TheDailyBeast

Newsmax Host Rips Into 'Career Politician' Ron DeSantis Over Potential 2024 Run Against Trump

Newsmax’s top-rated host Greg Kelly warned Republican Governor Ron DeSantis on Friday night: Don’t take on Donald Trump for president come 2024. The declaration from the primetime star comes more than two years ahead of a 2024 general election and months ahead of the 2022 midterms, as behind the scenes, Republican Party lieutenants mull potential 2024 GOP presidential contenders.
FLORIDA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ukraine#Russian#Ukrainian
Daily Mail

Putin arrests Olympic 'traitor': Moment Russian ice hockey star Ivan Fedotov is forcibly enlisted in the army and dragged off to fight in Ukraine after signing $1m deal with US NHL team the Philadelphia Flyers

A Russian ice hockey star who signed a million-dollar contract with an American team was rounded up by Russian plain-clothes policemen and taken to an army enlistment office yesterday before he's expected to be sent to fight in Ukraine. Olympian Ivan Fedotov, 25, was reportedly rushed into Putin's army after...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Daily Mail

'This is a silly question': Hillary Clinton hits back at reporter for asking if she will back Biden in 2024 as questions swirl over who will be on the Democratic ticket

Former Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton chided an interviewer when asked Wednesday if she would be supporting President Joe Biden in 2024. 'Look, I would endorse our sitting president - yes of course,' Clinton told NBC's Yamiche Alcindor. 'This is a silly question.'. 'Not you, but everybody who's asking,' Clinton then...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
TheDailyBeast

TheDailyBeast

New York City, NY
17K+
Followers
27K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

A smart, speedy take on the news from around the world.

 https://www.thedailybeast.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy