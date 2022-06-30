Ex-F1 Boss Bernie Ecclestone Says He’d Still ‘Take a Bullet’ for Pal Vladimir Putin

American far-right groups Proud Boys and The Base have been ruled terrorist organizations by the government of New Zealand. The groups now have the same status as ISIS in the country, meaning it’s illegal to raise funds, recruit, or participate in the groups. Neither the Proud Boys or The Base are believed to be active in New Zealand, but the nation has increasingly cracked down on far-right activity in the wake of the 2019 Christchurch mosque massacres, in which 51 Muslims were murdered by a white supremacist. The livestreamed attack has been cited as a source of inspiration in other mass shootings around the world, including by the gunman who killed 10 Black people at a Buffalo supermarket in May. The U.S. State Department only includes foreign organizations on its list of terrorist groups, though the Proud Boys were designated a terrorist entity in Canada last year. The Base is also prohibited in Canada, as well as Britain and Australia.

