Police are in search of two suspects involved in a March robbery and attempted murder case, the San Jose Police Department announced on Friday. On March 3 at 12:25 a.m., police responded to a convenience store in the 900 block of South Winchester Boulevard. The store clerk said three Hispanic men walked into the store and attempted to buy alcohol without identification. The clerk denied service, and the three men walked out of the store.

SAN JOSE, CA ・ 9 HOURS AGO