Some States Are Vaccinating for COVID Faster Than Others, Here’s How Vermont Stacks Up
An estimated 222,123,223 Americans have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19, or 67.9% of the U.S. population.
Some states are proving more effective than others in getting their residents vaccinated. In Vermont, 81.6% of the population are fully vaccinated, higher than the U.S. average.
Though Vermont is doing a better job vaccinating its population than other states, there are still significant quantities of the vaccine sitting idle. As of June 28, Vermont has received about 1,891,000 vaccinations and administered about 77.2% of those doses.
Meanwhile, the virus continues to spread. In total, there have been 125,552 confirmed cases of the virus in Vermont as of June 28 -- or 20,047 for every 100,000 people. For context, there have been 26,186 known infections for every 100,000 people nationwide.
All COVID-19 and vaccination data used in this story are current as of June 28, 2022.
|Rank
|Place
|Share of pop. fully vaccinated
|Fully vaccinated residents
|Total COVID-19 cases per 100k people
|1
|Rhode Island
|83.9%
|886,586
|36,024
|2
|Vermont
|81.6%
|511,047
|20,047
|3
|Maine
|80.7%
|1,080,552
|20,053
|4
|Connecticut
|79.9%
|2,854,467
|23,054
|5
|Massachusetts
|79.8%
|5,508,507
|27,702
|6
|Hawaii
|78.6%
|1,117,212
|20,838
|7
|Washington D.C.
|78.5%
|537,557
|22,683
|8
|New York
|77.4%
|15,118,501
|28,428
|9
|Maryland
|76.5%
|4,619,984
|18,607
|10
|New Jersey
|76.2%
|6,784,849
|27,661
|11
|Virginia
|74.1%
|6,312,227
|21,719
|12
|Washington
|73.9%
|5,569,940
|21,766
|13
|California
|72.7%
|28,774,195
|25,144
|14
|New Mexico
|72.0%
|1,508,324
|26,514
|15
|New Hampshire
|71.7%
|972,636
|24,364
|16
|Colorado
|71.6%
|4,078,121
|26,460
|17
|Oregon
|70.6%
|2,960,319
|19,043
|18
|Delaware
|70.5%
|681,839
|29,262
|19
|Minnesota
|70.0%
|3,930,070
|27,534
|20
|Pennsylvania
|69.4%
|8,890,427
|23,326
|21
|Illinois
|68.7%
|8,751,012
|26,671
|22
|Florida
|68.2%
|14,517,927
|30,084
|23
|Wisconsin
|66.2%
|3,846,186
|29,484
|24
|Utah
|65.5%
|2,071,898
|30,645
|25
|Nebraska
|64.2%
|1,239,089
|25,735
|26
|Arizona
|63.3%
|4,537,773
|29,408
|27
|North Carolina
|63.0%
|6,546,339
|27,417
|28
|Texas
|62.9%
|18,040,792
|24,430
|29
|South Dakota
|62.6%
|552,581
|27,574
|30
|Kansas
|62.6%
|1,821,877
|27,544
|31
|Alaska
|62.4%
|460,056
|35,174
|32
|Iowa
|62.4%
|1,968,384
|25,111
|33
|Nevada
|62.3%
|1,891,499
|25,231
|34
|Michigan
|60.5%
|6,050,898
|25,931
|35
|Ohio
|58.8%
|6,869,000
|24,082
|36
|South Carolina
|58.3%
|2,966,087
|30,200
|37
|Oklahoma
|58.1%
|2,290,220
|27,090
|38
|Kentucky
|57.8%
|2,583,150
|31,163
|39
|Montana
|57.6%
|612,071
|26,645
|40
|West Virginia
|57.6%
|1,040,373
|29,241
|41
|Idaho
|56.8%
|997,167
|26,196
|42
|Indiana
|56.7%
|3,795,186
|26,331
|43
|Missouri
|56.7%
|3,473,306
|24,236
|44
|North Dakota
|56.1%
|426,341
|32,701
|45
|Georgia
|55.8%
|5,873,483
|24,969
|46
|Tennessee
|55.4%
|3,753,065
|31,091
|47
|Arkansas
|55.1%
|1,659,535
|28,440
|48
|Louisiana
|53.8%
|2,505,300
|26,148
|49
|Mississippi
|52.1%
|1,554,592
|27,639
|50
|Alabama
|51.7%
|2,529,086
|27,501
|51
|Wyoming
|51.4%
|296,828
|28,272
