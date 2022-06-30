ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

'Big Eyes' artist Margaret Keane dies aged 94

By Oscar Holland
CNN
CNN
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

American artist Margaret Keane, known for her distinctive paintings of wide-eyed figures, has died aged...

www.cnn.com

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
E! News

Greg Mathis Jr. and His Boyfriend Are Taking a Big Step in Their Relationship

Watch: Judge Mathis Uses "Jedi Mind Trick" to Keep Kids in L.A. Goodbye Washington D.C., and hello Los Angeles. After sharing his coming out story on Mathis Family Matters, Greg Mathis Jr. and his boyfriend Elliott Cooper are taking the next step in their relationship. On the June 26 episode of the E! reality series, the couple decided it was time to say goodbye Greg's parents, Judge Greg Mathis and Linda Mathis, move out and find a place of their own.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Deadline

Mark Fleischman, Former Studio 54 Owner, Planning Assisted Suicide In Europe

Click here to read the full article. The man who once ruled New York City nightlife has told a media outlet that he plans to end the party in July. Mark Fleischman, who owned Manhattan’s Studio 54, once the world’s most exclusive club, is now 82 and confined to a wheelchair. He told the New York Post that he plans to use the Swiss nonprofit assisted suicide group Dignitas to end his life on July 13. The group helps assisted suicides with a lethal dose of barbiturates after a lengthy screening process. “I can’t walk, my speech is f–ked up and I...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
UPI News

Mary Mara, known for her roles in 'Nash Bridges' and 'ER,' dies

June 28 (UPI) -- Mary Mara, who starred in Nash Bridges, and had a recurring role in ER, has died. The 61-year-old Syracuse native drowned in New York on Sunday morning while swimming in the St. Lawrence River in the town of Cape Vincent, on the border of Canada and the United States, according to a preliminary investigation, state police said in a statement to NBC News and Deadline.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
State
California State
State
Tennessee State
San Francisco, CA
Entertainment
City
San Francisco, CA
Local
California Entertainment
City
Napa, CA
New York City, NY
Entertainment
State
Hawaii State
TheDailyBeast

Child Star Tyler Sanders Dead at Age 18

Tyler Sanders, a former child actor with recent guest-star roles on 9-1-1- Lone Star and The Rookie, is dead at the age of 18. “The cause of death is unknown and currently being investigated. We can’t comment further beyond this,” talent agent Pedro Tapia told the New York Post. “Tyler was a talented actor with a bright future. He comes from a wonderful family and we ask that you respect their privacy at this time.” Tyler, who had been working in show business since the age of 10, was nominated ror an Emmy last year for his work in Just Add Magic: Mystery City, a Prime Video series.
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

Mary Mara, 'Law & Order' and 'Dexter' Actress, Dies in Drowning Accident

Actress Mary Mara has passed away, and an investigation is underway. According to a report by PEOPLE, the 61-year-old TV star was found in the St. Lawrence River in Cape Vincent, New York on Sunday. New York State Police issued a statement saying they believe Mara drowned by accident while swimming.
ACCIDENTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tim Burton
Person
Walter Keane
Person
Margaret Keane
Person
Robert Brown
Person
Amy Adams
People

Black-ish Creator Kenya Barris Files for Divorce from Wife Rainbow

Kenya Barris is ending his marriage to his estranged wife, Dr. Rania "Rainbow" Barris, after being together for more than 20 years, PEOPLE has confirmed. The black-ish creator filed for divorce in Los Angeles Superior Court on June 1, citing "irreconcilable differences," according to a court document obtained by PEOPLE.
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Art Museum#Art World#Big Eyes#Museum Of Modern Art#The New York Times#Keane Eyes Gallery
IndieWire

Samuel L. Jackson Slams ‘Uncle Clarence’ Thomas for Hypocrisy on Interracial Marriage

Click here to read the full article. Many of Hollywood’s biggest names have slammed the Supreme Court’s majority decision to overturn Roe v. Wade and end the protection of abortion access at a federal level. But some in Hollywood, like Samuel L. Jackson, are also looking deeper into the concurring opinions in the case of Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health, particularly one written by Justice Clarence Thomas. While Thomas joined Justice Alito’s majority opinion that overturned Roe v. Wade and Planned Parenthood v. Casey, he also wrote a concurring opinion that went much further (so much so that none of the...
CONGRESS & COURTS
People

Kevin Love and Kate Bock Are Married! Inside Their Great Gatsby Inspired New York City Wedding

NBA Star Kevin Love and model Kate Bock married Saturday, June 25th, in a glamorous wedding at the New York City Public Library in front of their families and closest friends. "The city is so much a part of our story and it felt so right to bring all of our favorite people together into such an iconic New York City institution," the model, entrepreneur, and founder of Love Kate, 34, tells PEOPLE exclusively. "Kevin and I are both very curious people and love literature, art, and history and the New York Public Library encompasses all of that in such a romantic setting. It evokes the old-school New York glamour we were searching for and is so iconic to the city that we love. We also love that it is so close by to the place we had our first date — the St. Regis Hotel."
NEW YORK CITY, NY
ETOnline.com

Mary Mara, Actress in 'ER' and 'Law & Order,' Dead at 61 After Drowning In St. Lawrence River

Actress Mary Mara, who appeared on television shows such as ER, Law & Order: SVU, Nip/Tuck and more, is dead after drowning in New York's St. Lawrence River. She was 61. Per the NY State Police, on June 26, at 8:10 a.m., State Police responded to a call in the town of Cape Vincent for a reported possible drowning. When Troopers, along with Cape Vincent Fire and Ambulance arrived on the scene, they discovered a female deceased in the St. Lawrence River, who was later identified as Mara.
CAPE VINCENT, NY
DoYouRemember?

Judith Light From ‘Who’s The Boss?’ Is 73, Lives Away From Husband, Focuses On Career

For eight seasons, Who’s the Boss? introduced audiences to a crowd of engaging characters played by actors both with impressive resumes and who were rising in the ranks. Of particular prominence was Judith Light, who played Angela Robinson Bower, responsible for allowing Tony Micelli to initiate the big start to this unique plot. This was certainly a powerful addition to her filmography but it was not her first – or last – big, standout role. What has she been doing since the series ended?
TV & VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Entertainment
SheKnows

General Hospital’s Jon Lindstrom Mourns a Onetime Co-Star Whose Death Leaves the World ‘a Much Less Colorful Place’

The ABC soap vet recalls a fond moment with the late actress. General Hospital’s Jon Lindstrom (Kevin, Ryan) took to Instagram to express his thoughts following the passing of a former co-worker, a woman who “this world will be a much less-colorful place without.” The ABC soap vet was devastated to learn that actress Mary Mara had passed away on Sunday, June 26, at the age of 61.
CAPE VINCENT, NY
TMZ.com

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Shares Her Rape Story at NYC Protest

Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez has made the overturning of Roe vs. Wade personal to make her point ... telling protesters in NYC she had been raped and thank God abortion was an option, although that never came to pass. The NYC rep was front and center at the rally in Union...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
American Songwriter

Behind the Mysterious Death of Sam Cooke

In the 1950s and 1960s, if you wanted to get the party going, you put on Sam Cooke. Heck, even today, Cooke’s songs can be heard at many family barbecues, house-warming parties, and more. He’s a staple on soul radio and a signature American artist. But Cooke’s death...
LOS ANGELES, CA
CNN

CNN

1M+
Followers
157K+
Post
864M+
Views
ABOUT

It’s our job to #GoThere & tell the most difficult stories.

Comments / 0

Community Policy