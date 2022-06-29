ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Xi Jinping brought Hong Kong to heel. Now he's back in a city transformed

CNN
 3 days ago
Chinese flags flutter above streets and red celebratory banners line the harbor front, as a beaming crowd of officials and school children wave and chant in unison inside Hong Kong's high-speed rail terminus, welcoming the arrival of Chinese leader Xi...

C p
3d ago

Glad I visited Hong Kong once when it was free and before pandemic. I will remember as it was since I will not want to go back there...

asiliveandbreathe
3d ago

The British should take it back with him on it and let him swim back to the mainland

HONG KONG (AP) — The following are key events in the history of Hong Kong, which marked the 25th anniversary of its handover from British to Chinese rule on Friday. China had promised the territory could retain its civil, economic and political liberties for 50 years under the “one country, two systems” framework. However, in recent years Beijing has severely limited rights to free speech and assembly and virtually eliminated political opposition under the rubric of maintaining national security.
HONG KONG (Reuters) - China's president Xi Jinping on Friday swore in John Lee, 64, as the city's next chief executive - the first security policy expert to run the China-ruled international financial hub since its handover from Britain in 1997. Lee, 64, a former probationary police inspector who rose...
HONG KONG (AP) — Hong Kong police confirmed Tuesday that Chinese President Xi Jinping will visit the city this week for the 25th anniversary of the former British colony’s return to Chinese rule. Xi will attend a number of official events, including the inaugural ceremony for Hong Kong’s...
As America considers how to defend Taiwan against conventional forms of invasion, it must also pay significant attention to attack along non-traditional vectors. It is 2028 and Xi Jinping has begun his fourth term as president of the People’s Republic of China (PRC). After a month of threats, he sends wave after wave of the Chinese People’s Liberation Army (PLA) to invade Taiwan. Scholar Lyle Goldstein writes, “Between parachute and heliborne forces, China could quite reasonably hope to put 50,000 soldiers on the island in the first wave and well over 100,000 in the first 24 hours.” This is the common conception: China launching a massive conventional assault on Taiwan. But what if China did not attack with conventional troops? What if it used covert forces trained to win without fighting? Such a scenario presents vexing challenges for a conventional mindset. Already, U.S. intelligence officials are warning that the PRC wants to peacefully take Taiwan and is “working hard to effectively put themselves into a position in which their military is capable of taking Taiwan over our [U.S.] intervention.” Thus, as America considers how to defend Taiwan against conventional forms of invasion, it must also pay significant attention to attack along non-traditional vectors.
The first confirmed cases of Covid-19 have been detected in the Chinese city where the virus first emerged as President Xi Jinping reestablished his commitment to the country's draconian 'Zero Covid' policy. A pair of port workers in Wuhan have been reported as showing signs of asymptomatic infection in the...
China's President Xi Jinping said his government had acted "for the good of Hong Kong" and defended imposing a new "patriots only" elections system on the Asian financial hub during a visit to the city Friday. Driving the news: Xi was in Hong Kong to mark the 25th anniversary of...
It has been 25 years since the handover of Hong Kong from Britain to China, and while the city has been operating under its own government, China has been tightening its grip over the last few years. NBC News’ Janis Mackey Frayer reports on how President Xi Jinping visited Hong Kong in what critics are calling a declaration of victory. July 2, 2022.
Hong Kong has risen from the ashes and overcome severe challenges, China’s president Xi Jinping said as he arrived in the city in a rare visit to mark 25 years of the handover of the former British colony.It was the Chinese leader’s first visit outside mainland China since the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic in March 2020 as he remained hunkered down in a virus-free bubble.He arrived in Hong Kong for a two-day, tightly scripted visit to reinforce the Chinese government’s authority over the city amid high-security cover with 30,000 additional deployments of the police force, blocked roads and...
Foreign Secretary Liz Truss has said Britain will continue to support rights of the people of Hong Kong 25 years after it returned the former colony to China.In a statement to mark the anniversary of the handover on Friday, Ms Truss acknowledged the past two years had seen a “steady erosion” of the rights and freedoms agreed in the Sino-British Joint Declaration.However she insisted that the UK’s “historic commitment” to the people of the territory still endured.Her statement came as Chinese President Xi Jinping arrived in Hong Kong ahead of a ceremony to celebrate the occasion.Authorities have stifled opposition, criminalised...
