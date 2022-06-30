Putin denied responsibility for mall attack. See what prosecutors are finding at site
At least 18 people are dead, dozens wounded and several missing after a Russian missile attack...www.cnn.com
At least 18 people are dead, dozens wounded and several missing after a Russian missile attack...www.cnn.com
Putin NEEDS to be held accountable for his actions. The members of the FREE WORLD need to get together and DEAL WITH PUTIN.
Just like Stalin denied murdering thousands of polish army officers. Russians seem to lie constantly.
So the mall blow up because of what, there's no escaping, Putin should be held accountable for war crimes, they have bombed hospitals, schools, malls, apartments, all that have no military significance.
It’s our job to #GoThere & tell the most difficult stories.
Comments / 61