Putin denied responsibility for mall attack. See what prosecutors are finding at site

By CNN
 3 days ago
At least 18 people are dead, dozens wounded and several missing after a Russian missile attack...

Larry Wilson
3d ago

Putin NEEDS to be held accountable for his actions. The members of the FREE WORLD need to get together and DEAL WITH PUTIN.

clark
3d ago

Just like Stalin denied murdering thousands of polish army officers. Russians seem to lie constantly.

Paul Turner
3d ago

So the mall blow up because of what, there's no escaping, Putin should be held accountable for war crimes, they have bombed hospitals, schools, malls, apartments, all that have no military significance.

CNN

CNN

