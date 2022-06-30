5 favorite dishes we tried this month

As we round out another month, our team of editors has some more tasty food recommendations to share.

Here are 5 of the best dishes we ate this month, listed in no particular order.

(1) Charcuterie Board and Mocktail Mojito from Merchant and Trade

You can’t go wrong with an adult Lunchable! Except grownups call it a charcuterie board, and it’s a lot more expensive. Still delicious though. –Ashely Mahoney, reporter

Location: 303 S Church St.

(2) Chicken pad thai from Deejai Noodle Bar

I’ve spent my whole life searching for the “perfect pad thai.” That quest started with my mom, who introduced me to pad thai when I was young, and Thai food became our lunch tradition. Deejai has become one of my go-to spots, and this pad thai is flavorful and fresh. –Danielle Chemtob, investigative reporter

Location: 3629-103 N Davidson St.

(3) Kurozaru ramen and Pork dumplings from Saru Ramen

This month I went to Saru Ramen for the first time— I never got the chance to go before it closed. I had the Kurozaru ramen and the Pork dumplings and it was delicious! I had plenty left over for dinner, too! –Laura Barrero, reporter

Location: 1801 N Graham St.

(4) Classico Ceviche from Yunta

As a lover of ceviche, I knew I had to add Yunta to my list of restaurants to check out. I went with a friend on a weeknight, expecting that it wouldn’t be super busy – I was wrong. Word to the wise, make sure you have a reservation to secure seating, otherwise bar seating is first-come-first-serve. We ended up sharing the croquettes which are a must-try, and I ordered the classico ceviche for myself. I love the fact that this dish is cold, now that we’re in the throes of summer in Charlotte. –Symphony Webber, reporter

Location: 2201 South Blvd., Ste. 130

(5) Leogane (Chicken in Sauce) from Ms. Didi’s Caribbean Kitchen

I tried Ms. Didi’s at Eat Black Charlotte. Clearly, I was among a lot of people who wanted to try the Haitian cuisine because it took me a little over an hour to order but about ten minutes to receive the food. As a lover of Caribbean food, it was most definitely worth it! –Alexis Clinton, reporter

Location: Follow the food truck on Instagram for the latest location.

