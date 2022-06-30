This is the City in California Where COVID-19 is Growing the Fastest

The U.S. has reported more than 85.6 million confirmed COVID-19 cases as of June 28. There have been more than 1,005,000 reported deaths from COVID-19-related causes -- the highest death toll of any country.

The extent of the spread of the novel coronavirus continues to vary considerably from state to state, and from city to city. Even as the number of daily new cases is flattening or even declining in some parts of the country, it is surging at a growing rate in others.

Nationwide, the number of new cases is growing at a steady rate. There were an average of 26.9 daily new coronavirus cases per 100,000 Americans in the week ending June 28, essentially unchanged from the week prior, when there were an average of 29.5 daily new coronavirus cases per 100,000 people.

In California, there were an average of 35.2 daily new coronavirus cases per 100,000 residents in the week ending June 28 -- the fifth most of all 50 states. California’s most recent case growth is a decrease from the week prior, when there were an average of 41.4 daily new cases per 100,000 residents.

Metropolitan areas with a high degree of mobility and a large population may be particularly vulnerable to outbreaks. While science and medical professionals are still studying how exactly the virus spreads, experts agree that outbreaks are more likely to occur in group settings where large numbers of people routinely have close contact with one another. Cities with high concentrations of dense spaces such as colleges, correctional facilities, and nursing homes are particularly at risk.

In the San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara metropolitan area, there were an average of 46.1 daily new coronavirus cases per 100,000 residents in the week ending June 28 -- the fastest case growth of any city in California. The metro area’s most recent case growth rate is a decrease from the week prior, when there were an average of 56.3 daily new cases per 100,000 residents.

San Luis Obispo-Paso Robles, the city where COVID-19 is growing the second fastest, has reported an average of 42.7 new daily cases per 100,000 residents.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, the San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara metropolitan area has reported a cumulative total of 401,234 confirmed cases, or 20,184.4 per 100,000 residents. By comparison, there are currently 25,172.2 cases per 100,000 California residents and 26,100.9 cases per 100,000 Americans nationwide.

In order to slow the spread, cities have ordered the closure of thousands of consumer-facing businesses. These measures have led to widespread job loss and record unemployment. In San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, unemployment peaked at 12.0% in April 2020. As of November 2021, the unemployment rate was 4.1%.

To determine the metropolitan area in each state where COVID-19 is growing the fastest, 24/7 Wall St. compiled and reviewed data from state and local health departments. We ranked metropolitan areas according to the average number of new daily COVID-19 cases per 100,000 residents in the seven days ending June 28. Data was aggregated from the county level to the metropolitan area level using boundary definitions from the U.S. Census Bureau. Population data used to adjust case and death totals came from the U.S. Census Bureau’s 2019 American Community Survey and are five-year estimates. Unemployment data is from the Bureau of Labor Statistics and is seasonally adjusted.

MSA Population New daily cases per 100,000, week ending Jun. 28 New daily cases per 100,000, week ending Jun. 21 Cumulative cases per 100,000 Cumulative deaths per 100,000 San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA 1,987,846 46.1 56.3 20,184.4 122.7 San Luis Obispo-Paso Robles, CA 282,165 42.7 43.5 22,083.9 171.9 El Centro, CA 180,701 42.3 42.9 38,346.2 522.4 Salinas, CA 433,410 41.1 38.2 23,370.5 171.7 San Francisco-Oakland-Berkeley, CA 4,701,332 40.7 49.6 19,390.9 109.2 Santa Cruz-Watsonville, CA 273,962 39.5 49.6 20,843.0 96.7 Vallejo, CA 441,829 39.1 57.3 22,155.2 102.8 Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA 13,249,614 38.5 42.4 27,974.0 295.1 Napa, CA 139,623 37.0 53.0 21,556.6 103.1 Santa Rosa-Petaluma, CA 499,772 36.6 43.0 19,871.5 98.6 Sacramento-Roseville-Folsom, CA 2,315,980 35.6 42.5 21,347.5 183.0 Fresno, CA 984,521 34.2 35.7 27,384.0 281.6 Hanford-Corcoran, CA 150,691 34.2 33.5 38,044.1 297.3 Visalia, CA 461,898 33.0 36.5 30,637.9 323.9 Madera, CA 155,433 32.7 37.2 29,354.8 239.3 Stockton, CA 742,603 32.0 40.9 25,489.4 303.1 Modesto, CA 543,194 30.8 33.0 26,262.4 307.4 Oxnard-Thousand Oaks-Ventura, CA 847,263 30.8 32.0 23,295.2 178.7 Bakersfield, CA 887,641 30.4 29.1 28,038.6 263.7 Riverside-San Bernardino-Ontario, CA 4,560,470 29.6 32.0 27,975.4 312.8 Yuba City, CA 172,469 29.5 35.0 24,514.6 203.5 Merced, CA 271,382 28.2 29.3 27,456.5 304.7 Chico, CA 225,817 27.1 33.7 18,823.6 191.7 Santa Maria-Santa Barbara, CA 444,829 25.1 31.7 22,216.6 157.4 San Diego-Chula Vista-Carlsbad, CA 3,316,073 24.6 44.6 26,341.0 160.4 Redding, CA 179,212 16.8 17.7 21,292.7 318.1

