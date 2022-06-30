ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Weekender: 23 fun things to do in Charlotte this Fourth of July weekend

By Symphony Webber
 3 days ago
Presented by the Cook Out Summer Shootout on July 5 at Charlotte Motor Speedway, featuring Legend Cars and Bandoleros, a fireworks show, and an autograph session. Adult tickets start at $10 and kids get in free.

FRIDAY, JULY 1

86. PM Thunderstorms. 36% chance of rain.

Red, White, & Brews at Sycamore Brewing: Celebrate the 4th of July all weekend long and enjoy food trucks, live music, and select $4 beer. July 1-4. Free. Details .

Open Swim at The Quarry at Carrigan Farms: Soak in the summer rays and go for a dip in the natural spring quarry at Carrigan Farms. Swimmers must pass a swim test to be in the water without a life jacket. Open swim runs now through Labor Day. Times vary. $20-$30. Details .

July DIY Terrarium Building at PlantHouse: Pick out your plants and add decor and dried florals to create a custom terrarium. 10-11am. $25. Details .

Live at 11 Outdoor Concert at Ballantyne’s Backyard: Kick off the holiday weekend with food trucks and live music from local artists. 5:30-9pm. $10. Details .

Doomsday and Night Exhibition Opening at Goodyear Arts Camp North End: This new art exhibition showcases the works of more than 60 artists drawing inspiration from comic book culture, life during the pandemic and other obsession-worthy subjects. 6-9pm. Free. Details .

Chicago Live at PNC Music Pavilion: Sing along to American rock classics and ballads like You’re the Inspiration and Saturday in the Park . 7pm. $35+. Details .

Of Me, I Sing: A Self Portrait Show Of Independence at Petra’s: This event will showcase a handful of works from gallery artists plus music and poetry readings. 8pm. $7. Details .

4th of July Weekend Cookout at OMB: The grill is firing up for a two-day patriotic party. The OMB staff will be grilling burgers, sausages, brisket and pulled pork, plus classic sides like baked beans and potato salad and corn on the cob. There will also be live music in the biergarten, face painting and popsicles for the kids. 11am. Details .

Live at 11 Outdoor Concert in Ballantyne’s Backyard: Bring your picnic blankets and lawn chairs and k ick off Fourth of July weekend with local artists, food trucks and local brews and wine. 5:30pm. $10. Details .

SATURDAY, JULY 2

88. Partly cloudy. 24% chance of rain.

Yoga & Mimosas at Ballantyne’s Backyard: Join Dancing Lotus Yoga for a unique yoga flow that uses noise-isolating headphones. Then stick around after class to socialize and enjoy mimosas (21+). 10-10:45am. $15. Details .

Yoga at Pinhouse: Join Dancing Lotus Yoga + Arts’s co-founder, Jasmine Vializ for an energizing practice built for all levels. Then, stick around after class for music, drink, and plenty of good vibes. 10-11am. $10. Details .

Red, White, & Brewfest at Brewers at 4001 Yancey: Enjoy a “boozy” popsicle or a Red, White, & Blue slushy during this all-day celebration. Guests can also expect a gourmet hot dog menu, live music and fun games. 11am to 10pm. Free. Details .

Red White and Brew Bar Crawl at Slingshot: Participating bars include All American Brewery, Lost and Found, Hoppin’, Slingshot and Resident Culture. 2-9pm. $19.99. Details .

Monthly Puzzle Challenge at Luck Factory Games: Register a team of up to four people to face off in a puzzle-solving competition. The team that finishes the fastest will receive individual and team prizes and get to keep their competition puzzle. 4pm. $36 per team. Details .

Rafa Barrios at The Music Yard: He’s performed at festivals like Ultra, Space Miami, Elrow and more, and now he’s making his Charlotte debut. 6pm. $10+. Details .

Star-Spangled Saturday at Optimist Hall: Celebrate Independence Day weekend and make your way out to Optimist Hall for live music, delicious food and a fireworks show. 6:15-10pm. Free. Details .

SUNDAY, JULY 3

90. PM Thunderstorms. 45% chance of rain.

Fourth of July Celebration at the Whitewater Center: Celebrate freedom and the great outdoors by heading to the Whitewater Center for two days of festivities. In addition to regular pass activities and live music performances, the Center will also be hosting a Tread, White and Blue 5k trail race on Sunday and a Revolutionary Duathlon on Monday. Unlike previous years, there won’t be a firework show on either day. July 3 & 4. 9am. Free. Details .

Front Porch Sundays at Atherton Mill: Walk along the Rail Trail and shop from more than 60 local vendors. 11am. Details .

Slay Sunday Country Cookout at Queen Park Social: The queens of the Vanity House are channeling their inner Southern divas for this country cookout-inspired drag brunch. Go all out and dress in your best Southern belle get-up. 11am. $25. Details .

Charlotte FC Watch Party at Big Ben Pub: Cheer on the team at the go-to watch party spot in town. 8:30pm. Free. Details .

MONDAY, JULY 4

90. PM Thunderstorms. 41% chance of rain.

July 4th Party at Triple C Brewing Company: The taproom is opening early so folks can celebrate the 4th all day long. Noon to 10pm. Free. Details .

The Bash at Charlotte Beer Garden: Enjoy a day of drink specials, live music and fun games. 3-9pm. Free, donations appreciated. Details .

Skyshow at Truist Field: Head to the stadium for four days of baseball games and fireworks shows. The weekend will conclude with a large fireworks show on Monday.

