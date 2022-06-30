ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

Charlotte ranks 5th in the U.S. in homebuilding as costs skyrocket

By Maxwell Millington
Axios Charlotte
Axios Charlotte
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2qoa15_0gQaEYu700

Charlotte is in the top five when it comes to building new homes, per the latest analysis by real estate company Redfin.

What they found: Charlotte had 22.9 single-family building permits per 10,000 people in the first quarter of this year, the fifth-most per capita among U.S. metros.

Why it matters: As the number of homes for sale remains near all-time lows and monthly mortgage payments are near their record high , building more homes is one way to ease the affordability crisis.

Data: Redfin ; Table: Thomas Oide/Axios

Zoom out: Single-family and multifamily building permits are up from pre-pandemic levels in most U.S. metros., Redfin found.

Of note: Redfin defines “single-family” as buildings with one to four housing units and “multifamily” as buildings with five or more housing units.

Yes, but: “There still aren’t enough homes to meet the pace of household creation, and we need to be more prepared when demand inevitably picks back up,” said Redfin Chief Economist Daryl Fairweather.

The bottom line: Ramping up new home construction will help move the market toward balance, if only a little.

The post Charlotte ranks 5th in the U.S. in homebuilding as costs skyrocket appeared first on Axios Charlotte .

Comments / 0

Related
WSOC Charlotte

Lowe’s affiliate hit with $13M tax lien

IREDELL COUNTY, N.C. — An affiliate of Lowe’s Cos. Inc. has been hit with a $13.1 million tax lien, according to filings in Iredell County Court. The lien, filed June 14, lists Lowes Home Centers LLC as the taxpayer. A North Carolina LLC filing for that company lists...
IREDELL COUNTY, NC
WCNC

VERIFY | Can renters withhold rent anytime they want?

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The housing market is slowing as homebuyers face higher interest rates to pay for a place to live. Home sales fell about 3% last month from April, according to the National Association of Realtors. In Charlotte, the housing market remains hot, and it's forcing a lot...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

Is unleaded 88 fuel safe to use in your vehicle?

RALEIGH, N.C. — You may have seen ads that Sheetz is offering discount gas this weekend. Before you fill up, WRAL took a deeper look at what you need to know about this deal, to avoid damaging your engine. There are dozens of Sheetz across North Carolina and this...
CHARLOTTE, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Charlotte, NC
Charlotte, NC
Real Estate
Charlotte, NC
Business
Axios Charlotte

Hot homes: 6 houses for sale in Charlotte starting at $399K

This real estate roundup is proudly presented by The Redbud Group, creating great experiences. Here’s one of their favorite listings this week: 7815 Harrington Woods Road: $440,000 – coming soon, active July 5.  Neighborhood: University Realtor: Miriam Pearson at The Redbud Group Features: Double lot with fenced yard, breakfast bar, vaulted ceilings. Specs:  3 bed,  2.5 […] The post Hot homes: 6 houses for sale in Charlotte starting at $399K appeared first on Axios Charlotte.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

Loan approved between 2 Tepper companies to fund bankruptcy

WILMINGTON, Del. — A judge has approved a bankruptcy loan of $20 million from one of David Tepper's companies to another in order to finance a failed project. On Friday, U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Karen Owens approved the financing loan that will allow DT Sports Holding LLC to loan the money to GT Real Estate, according to court documents.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

VERIFY: Carolinas are in the top ten states with the highest resignation rates

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — You've probably heard of it before, the great resignation. It's something many companies are dealing with, as more and more employees are in the driver's seat leaving their jobs for a better opportunity, more pay, or better work-life balance. So how are the Carolinas doing? Are we seeing the "great resignation" hit home?
CHARLOTTE, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Real Estate Company#Skyrocket#Home Construction
ThomasNet Industrial News Room

Nutramax Laboratories to Build $30 Million Factory in South Carolina

Welcome to Thomas Insights — every day, we publish the latest news and analysis to keep our readers up to date on what’s happening in industry. Sign up here to get the day’s top stories delivered straight to your inbox. Nutritional supplement products manufacturer Nutramax Laboratories announced...
INDIAN LAND, SC
carolinajournal.com

Inflation boosts cost of living in N.C. by 12%, higher than national average

Hispanic conservative grassroots group, LIBRE Initiative, handed out gift cards at a grocery store in Charlotte to highlight the struggle of N.C. families to make ends meet under history inflation. The LIBRE initiative, a conservative national organization dedicated to engaging the Hispanic community on civic issues, hosted a grassroots awareness...
CHARLOTTE, NC
Axios Charlotte

Charlotte rent prices increased by as much as 65% in one year

If you’ve noticed a spike in rent prices, you’re not alone. While updating the best apartments guide, I noticed rates were up by more than just a couple hundred dollars. Here’s a look at how much some apartments have increased from last year. ﻿﻿Data: Axios Research; Chart: Nicki Camberg/Axios What’s happening: When comparing last year’s […] The post Charlotte rent prices increased by as much as 65% in one year appeared first on Axios Charlotte.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

Pool supply shortage hits the Charlotte area this summer

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Many people are heading into the water this holiday weekend. Whether it’s your community or backyard pool the swimming season is still experiencing a chlorine shortage again. Facing the same problem last year—many pool supply stores put limits on items and shelves were empty.
CHARLOTTE, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Housing
NewsBreak
Real Estate
Axios Charlotte

Charlotte homebuyers overpaying by more than $100k, study finds

If you’ve purchased a house recently, you may have overspent by more than $100k, according to market trends. The average home in Charlotte is selling for about 55% more than its expected amount, according to recent data released by the Florida Atlantic University (FAU) business school. Of note: This is not an analysis of how […] The post Charlotte homebuyers overpaying by more than $100k, study finds appeared first on Axios Charlotte.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Axios Charlotte

Duke Energy is selling another Uptown property

Duke Energy is selling its 410 S. Mint St. property.  What’s happening: The electric and natural gas holding company announced it’s selling a third property, a parking deck, on Wednesday, June 29. It will remain a parking deck for the time being. Of note: It’s the second property Duke Energy is selling to Berlin-based Millennium Venture […] The post Duke Energy is selling another Uptown property appeared first on Axios Charlotte.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTW News13

Consent order filed requiring Colonial Pipeline to pay nearly $5M penalty for North Carolina’s ‘largest gasoline spill’

HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — On Thursday, the North Carolina Department of Environmental Quality filed a proposed Consent Order to hold Colonial Pipeline accountable as the responsible party in the state’s largest gasoline spill. The Consent Order, if approved by the Mecklenburg County Superior Court, would require Colonial to take specific corrective actions and pay […]
HUNTERSVILLE, NC
Axios Charlotte

Axios Charlotte

Charlotte, NC
6K+
Followers
1K+
Post
852K+
Views
ABOUT

Axios Charlotte exists to make Charlotte smarter and better connected. Get smarter, faster about what’s happening in your backyard, curated by local reporters.

 https://www.axios.com/local/charlotte

Comments / 0

Community Policy