This Healthcare Stock Surges Around 115%, Here's 74 Biggest Movers From Yesterday

Gainers

Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ALNA shares surged 114.3% to close at $0.2550 on Wednesday after the company announced it has terminated its previously announced at-the-market offering.

COMSovereign Holding Corp. COMS gained 60.4% to close at $0.2484.

Brickell Biotech, Inc. BBI rose 47.6% to close at $0.1720.

Decibel Therapeutics, Inc. DBTX gained 44.2% to settle at $3.82 on Wednesday on continued strength after the company on Tuesday reported top-line results from an interim analysis of its ongoing Phase 1b clinical trial of DB-020.

Aeterna Zentaris Inc. AEZS shares surged 40% to settle at $0.2528.

Aditxt, Inc. ADTX gained 39.8% to settle at $0.20.

PARTS iD, Inc. ID jumped 38.2% to close at $1.41. PARTS iD, last month, posted a Q1 loss of $0.12 per share.

Avenue Therapeutics, Inc. ATXI gained 32% to close at $0.3235.

Grove Collaborative Holdings, Inc. GROV surged 29.5% to settle at $6.11.

9F Inc. JFU gained 28% to settle at $1.02.

Revelation Biosciences, Inc. REVB shares jumped 27.1% to close at $0.6257. Revelation Biosciences recently announced completion of dosing for Phase 1b CLEAR clinical study of REVTx-99b for the treatment of allergic rhinitis.

Cognition Therapeutics, Inc. CGTX surged 2 7.1% to close at $2.1601. Cognition Therapeutics recently dosed first patient in the SHIMMER study of lead drug CT1812, an experimental, orally delivered small molecule therapeutic intended to address the underlying biology of dementia with Lewy bodies (DLB).

Fresh Vine Wine, Inc. VINE gained 26.7% to close at $1.90.

Integrated Media Technology Limited IMTE shares climbed 24.6% to close at $3.60.

Hyperfine, Inc. HYPR gained 24.4% to settle at $2.70. Hyperfine named Scott Huennekens as Interim President & CEO.

Trevi Therapeutics, Inc. TRVI shares gained 21.3% to close at $2.45 after the company announced positive results from its Phase 2b/3 PRISM trial of Haduvio in treating prurigo nodularis, a chronic disease characterized by severe pruritus and the presence of nodules, lesions, and excoriations.

Quoin Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. QNRX gained 19.4% to close at $0.5015.

Enveric Biosciences, Inc. ENVB climbed 18.8% to close at $0.2370.

Scienjoy Holding Corporation SJ gained 18.4% to settle at $3.35. Scienjoy recently entered into agreements to obtain business controls of operation in Hangzhou to facilitate its business expansion.

Rain Therapeutics Inc. RAIN surged 17.6% to close at $4.94. JonesTrading recently initiated coverage on the stock with a Buy rating and announced a $17 price target.

2U, Inc. TWOU jumped 17.4% to close at $10.92. Indian online education provider Byju’s offered to buy 2U for $15 a share in cash, valuing the edtech company at more than $1 billion, reported Bloomberg, citing a person familiar with the matter.

HTG Molecular Diagnostics, Inc. HTGM jumped 17.9% to close at $0.99. HTG Molecular Diagnostics highlighted a publication in Frontiers Medicine.

Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Ltd. BHAT gained 16.9% to close at $2.98.

BRC Inc. BRCC gained 16.4% to close at $8.93.

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. ATRA surged 15.7% to settle at $7.58.

Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. CANF jumped 15.6% to close at $1.02 as the company announced topline results from the COMFORT Phase 3 trial of Piclidenoson in more than 400 adults with moderate to severe plaque psoriasis.

G Medical Innovations Holdings Ltd GMVD shares jumped 15.5% to close at $0.6099.

Volcon, Inc. VLCN gained 14.2% to close at $1.45.

Iterum Therapeutics plc ITRM climbed 13.4% to close at $0.2211.

Catalyst Biosciences, Inc. CBIO gained 13.3% to close at $1.71. Catalyst Biosciences announced plan to distribute cash to stockholders.

AdTheorent Holding Company, Inc. ADTH surged 11.2% to close at $2.78.

Agenus Inc. AGEN gained 10.9% to close at $2.04. Agenus announced expanded data from the Phase 1b study of botensilimab and balstilimab in patients with microsatellite stable colorectal cancer.

Athersys, Inc. ATHX rose 9.2% to close at $0.2861.

Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. AKBA shares climbed 8.6% to close at $0.3803.

Beyond Air, Inc. XAIR gained 8.1% to close at $6.25 after the company posted a narrower FY22 loss. The FDA also approved Beyond Air’s LungFit PH to treat term and near-term neonates with hypoxic respiratory failure (often referred to as persistent pulmonary hypertension of the newborn or PPHN).

Akouos, Inc. AKUS gained 6.3% to close at $5.20.

LiveOne, Inc. LVO rose 5.3% to settle at $0.80 after reporting better-than-expected Q4 results.

Losers

Aspen Aerogels, Inc. ASPN shares fell 42.7% to close at $8.43 on Wednesday following news of a $225 million offering by the company. The offering follows news earlier in June of reduced 2022 bottom-line guidance by the Aspen Aerogels.

Agile Therapeutics, Inc. AGRX fell 36.1% to close at $1.54. Agile Therapeutics filed for offering of up to 15.7 million shares.

Exicure, Inc. XCUR fell 27.8% to close at $0.0924.

Aileron Therapeutics, Inc. ALRN fell 27.1% to close at $0.3002 as the company announced interim data from its Phase 1b chemoprotection trial of patients with advanced p53-mutated non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) undergoing treatment with first-line carboplatin plus pemetrexed with or without immune checkpoint inhibitors.

Endo International plc ENDP fell 26.4% to close at $0.5226. Endo International shares jumped 85% on Tuesday in possible reaction to the recent overturning of Roe v Wade. The company's Paladin Labs subsidiary produces Plan B pills.

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. BBBY fell 23.6% to close at $4.99 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q1 EPS and sales results.

Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV. Ltd. LYT dropped 22.1% to close at $5.45.

Heliogen, Inc. HLGN fell 21.2% to settle at $1.97.

The Arena Group Holdings, Inc. AREN dropped 20.9% to close at $8.56.

Visionary Education Technology Holdings Group Inc. VEDU fell 20.2% to close at $1.74.

Ambow Education Holding Ltd. AMBO dropped 20% to settle at $0.36.

Alpha Tau Medical Ltd. DRTS fell 19.8% to close at $9.30. Alpha Tau recently announced treatment of first prostate cancer patient with Alpha DaRT.

Grom Social Enterprises, Inc. GROM fell 19.5% to close at $0.4501.

Pagaya Technologies Ltd. PGY fell 19% to close at $4.31.

Revlon, Inc. REV shares fell 17% to close at $4.59 after dipping 17% on Tuesday. Reliance Industries recently, in a press release, declined comment on rumor of Revlon takeover interest.

VIA optronics AG VIAO dipped 17% to close at $2.20. VIA optronics posted Q1 sales of €52.7 million, up 27.6% year over year.

Icosavax, Inc. ICVX declined 16.8% to settle at $7.01 after the company announced interim results from its Phase 1/1b clinical trial of IVX-121, respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) F antigen, in young and older adults.

Golden Sun Education Group Limited GSUN dropped 16.7% to close at $19.56 on post-IPO volatility.

Alpha Teknova, Inc. TKNO fell 16.5% to close at $8.60.

GeoVax Labs, Inc. GOVX fell 16.2% to close at $0.8550.

Codex DNA, Inc. DNAY dropped 16.2% to settle at $1.92.

Viveve Medical, Inc. VIVE shares dropped 15.9% to settle at $0.69.

TeraWulf Inc. WULF fell 15.8% to close at $1.23.

Eargo, Inc. EAR fell 15.7% to close at $0.8191.

ToughBuilt Industries, Inc. TBLT fell 15.1% to close at $2.42.

Ipsidy Inc. AUID fell 14.8% to settle at $1.50.

Tenax Therapeutics, Inc. TENX fell 14.3% to close at $0.3042 after dropping around 8% on Tuesday.

Galera Therapeutics, Inc. GRTX declined 14.3% to settle at $1.32 as the company announced results from the open-label Phase 1 stage of the GRECO-1 trial of rucosopasem in combination with stereotactic body radiation therapy (SBRT) for non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC).

Wallbox N.V. WBX dipped 14.1% to close at $8.98.

Carnival plc CUK shares fell 13.7% to close at $8.12 after Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with an Underweight rating and lowered its price target from $13 to $7.

CNFinance Holdings Limited CNF fell 12.2% to close at $2.82.

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. LIND fell 11.7% to close at $7.94.

Clarus Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. CRXT shares fell 11.6% to close at $0.38. Clarus Therapeutics recently filed prospectus relates to the offer and sale by selling securityholder of up to 1.3 million shares of common stock.

IDEX Biometrics ASA IDBA dropped 10.7% to close at $9.93.

Upstart Holdings, Inc. UPST shares fell 10.2% to settle at $32.19 after declining around 8% on Tuesday.

Evofem Biosciences, Inc. EVFM fell 8.4% to close at $0.9806. Evofem Biosciences recently announced an agreement with a pharmacy benefit manager.

InflaRx N.V. IFRX fell 7.2% to close at $1.41. InflaRx shares jumped over 40% on Tuesday after the FDA granted the company Orphan Drug Designation for the treatment of pyoderma gangrenosum.