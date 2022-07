Details have been released about the memorial service for Shreveport City Marshal Charlie Caldwell. Caldwell drowned Thursday of last week while on vacation in Florida, after falling from a boat while reaching for his hat that had gone into the water. Caldwell went in the water, but never resurfaced. His body was found the following Saturday by a kayaker, who notified authorities.

