North Platte neighbors: Obituaries for June 30

The Lincoln County commissioners meeting will take place on Tuesday due to the Fourth of July holiday. The board will consider a proposal to donate $4.6 million to the North Platte Area Chamber and Development Corporation to purchase the former Greenbrier property at 18610 U.S. Highway 30 near Hershey as part of the Hershey Industrial Rail Park.
The North Platte Public Schools Foundation announced its 2022 Distinguished Alumni on June 22. Scott Orr, Class of 1972, and Rod Anderson, Class of 1979, will be honored at Education After Hours on July 29 at Venue304, 304 E. Fifth St. Orr was born and raised in North Platte. He...
If the Nebraska Legislature ever decides to allow casinos at new horse racing tracks, Ogallala is ready. The Ogallala City Council and Keith County Board of Commissioners earlier this week approved plans for a $100 million project that would be built by the same gaming company that's building a casino at Fonner Park in Grand Island.
Nicole Sutton initially took a job as a receptionist at a health care facility as a side job to help make ends meet. It soon became much more than that. It led to her closing down her salon in 2019 and ending a 15-year cosmetology career to pursue a new opportunity.
Applications are available for parents and guardians to have their children receive shoes in preparation for the start of the next school year through the Goodfellow Shoe Fund. The Goodfellow Shoe Fund begins buying shoe for youths 2 to 18 years in late July, the organization said in a press release.
A 58-year-old Kendall, Kansas, man died Friday morning in a motorcycle-vehicle crash at the intersection of Walker Road and Jeffers Street on Friday morning. Justin V. Trussell, the operator of the 2011 Harley-Davidson, died at the scene of extensive injuries, according to a North Platte Police Department media release. Law...
For at least 10 early Lincoln County residents, one particular Independence Day must have been an especially joyous yet poignant memory. They were Civil War veterans who lived through the conflict’s two most pivotal battles in the first days of July 1863. Six fought in southeast Pennsylvania in the...
The Flatrock Roller Derby team is holding a meet-and-greet Thursday night at Cody Park in North Platte. The hourlong event begins at 6:30 p.m. at the east playground and will be an opportunity for prospective players to get information about the team and ask questions about roller derby in general.
ENGELWOOD, Colo. — An Arapahoe County, Colorado, jury found David Anderson, 62, of Cozad guilty of murdering Sylvia Quayle in her Cherry Hills Village home in 1981. The June 30 verdict brings to a close a cold case that spanned more than four decades. “For more than 40 years...
Brown’s Shoe Fit, a fixture in downtown North Platte since 1996, moved back into its location on the corner of Fifth and Dewey streets this week after an expansion project. The work added 2,000 square feet to the store.
A pair of St. Patrick High School SkillsUSA teams placed in the top 5 in their categories at the organization’s National Leadership and Skills Competition. It’s just the second year for the St. Pat’s organization, and the first time the team traveled to the national conference, held this year in Atlanta.
The North Platte City Council Tuesday will consider changing law firms and take a final vote on rezoning the site of a 51-lot “shovel-ready” housing project it approved a month ago. Ratification of a new two-year contract with the city’s firefighters union also will be considered at the...
GERING — The Plainsmen defeated Western Nebraska 10-3 Friday in the continuation of a game delayed Thursday night because of storms in the Scottsbluff-Gering area. The Plainsmen defeated the Pioneers in the seven-inning second game 5-2. “It was really good, I was really happy with how they came out...
MARSHALLTOWN, Iowa — North Platte golfer Karsen Morrison needed just 15 holes Friday in her singles match to clinch the title for Nebraska in the Girls’ Four-State Championship. Morrison shot a 1-over 36 on the front nine, racing to a 3-up lead on Kansas’ Libby Green at the...
Two teenagers sustained minor injuries after they reportedly drove into a Nebraska Public Power District canal Wednesday night. The empty vehicle was located early Thursday morning submerged and not visible in the canal about 200 yards north of North Maloney Drive, according to a Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office media release.
