North Platte, NE

North Platte neighbors: Obituaries for June 30

North Platte Telegraph
 3 days ago

North Platte Telegraph

Lincoln County Board to consider donating funds to North Platte Chamber to purchase former Greenbrier building

The Lincoln County commissioners meeting will take place on Tuesday due to the Fourth of July holiday. The board will consider a proposal to donate $4.6 million to the North Platte Area Chamber and Development Corporation to purchase the former Greenbrier property at 18610 U.S. Highway 30 near Hershey as part of the Hershey Industrial Rail Park.
LINCOLN COUNTY, NE
North Platte Telegraph

Ogallala joins with Fonner Park in bid for western Nebraska casino

If the Nebraska Legislature ever decides to allow casinos at new horse racing tracks, Ogallala is ready. The Ogallala City Council and Keith County Board of Commissioners earlier this week approved plans for a $100 million project that would be built by the same gaming company that's building a casino at Fonner Park in Grand Island.
OGALLALA, NE
North Platte, NE
Obituaries
Nebraska State
Nebraska Obituaries
City
North Platte, NE
North Platte Telegraph

Goodfellow Shoe Fund asks for applications

Applications are available for parents and guardians to have their children receive shoes in preparation for the start of the next school year through the Goodfellow Shoe Fund. The Goodfellow Shoe Fund begins buying shoe for youths 2 to 18 years in late July, the organization said in a press release.
NORTH PLATTE, NE
North Platte Telegraph

Motorcyclist dies in collision with SUV at Jeffers, Walker Road

A 58-year-old Kendall, Kansas, man died Friday morning in a motorcycle-vehicle crash at the intersection of Walker Road and Jeffers Street on Friday morning. Justin V. Trussell, the operator of the 2011 Harley-Davidson, died at the scene of extensive injuries, according to a North Platte Police Department media release. Law...
NORTH PLATTE, NE
North Platte Telegraph

For these Lincoln County soldiers, Independence Day 1863 was memorable

For at least 10 early Lincoln County residents, one particular Independence Day must have been an especially joyous yet poignant memory. They were Civil War veterans who lived through the conflict’s two most pivotal battles in the first days of July 1863. Six fought in southeast Pennsylvania in the...
LINCOLN COUNTY, NE
North Platte Telegraph

Cozad man convicted in 1981 Colorado cold case

ENGELWOOD, Colo. — An Arapahoe County, Colorado, jury found David Anderson, 62, of Cozad guilty of murdering Sylvia Quayle in her Cherry Hills Village home in 1981. The June 30 verdict brings to a close a cold case that spanned more than four decades. “For more than 40 years...
COZAD, NE
North Platte Telegraph

Brown's Shoe Fit returns to expanded shop

Brown’s Shoe Fit, a fixture in downtown North Platte since 1996, moved back into its location on the corner of Fifth and Dewey streets this week after an expansion project. The work added 2,000 square feet to the store.
NORTH PLATTE, NE
NewsBreak
Obituaries
North Platte Telegraph

Legal services, rezoning for housing on Tuesday's City Council agenda

The North Platte City Council Tuesday will consider changing law firms and take a final vote on rezoning the site of a 51-lot “shovel-ready” housing project it approved a month ago. Ratification of a new two-year contract with the city’s firefighters union also will be considered at the...
NORTH PLATTE, NE
North Platte Telegraph

Plainsmen sweep Western Nebraska on the road

GERING — The Plainsmen defeated Western Nebraska 10-3 Friday in the continuation of a game delayed Thursday night because of storms in the Scottsbluff-Gering area. The Plainsmen defeated the Pioneers in the seven-inning second game 5-2. “It was really good, I was really happy with how they came out...
GERING, NE
North Platte Telegraph

Morrison, Nebraska win Girls' Four-State Championship

MARSHALLTOWN, Iowa — North Platte golfer Karsen Morrison needed just 15 holes Friday in her singles match to clinch the title for Nebraska in the Girls’ Four-State Championship. Morrison shot a 1-over 36 on the front nine, racing to a 3-up lead on Kansas’ Libby Green at the...
NORTH PLATTE, NE
North Platte Telegraph

Teens suffer minor injuries after driving car into canal

Two teenagers sustained minor injuries after they reportedly drove into a Nebraska Public Power District canal Wednesday night. The empty vehicle was located early Thursday morning submerged and not visible in the canal about 200 yards north of North Maloney Drive, according to a Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office media release.
LINCOLN COUNTY, NE

