In Focus: How housing can shrink the racial wealth gap

By Angela Davis, Kelly Gordon
mprnews.org
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIncome inequality is deepening in America. Economic gains in recent decades have been unevenly dispersed, with the vast majority of the wealth going to those already on top. Part of that discrepancy is rooted in the inability to buy...

Business Insider

A group of lawyers has a plan for how to pay reparations for slavery to Black Americans, and it could finally close the racial wealth gap

Estate and trust lawyers propose using the federal estate tax to pay reparations for slavery. The tax generated $17.6 billion in 2020. Redirecting it could begin to close the racial wealth gap. They also propose creating a new class of nonprofit organizations that undertake reparative activities. In America, there's a...
INCOME TAX
TheConversationCanada

Canada needs to build more affordable housing for newcomers

The relationship between newcomers and the Canadian economy involves three key pillars: job availability, a sufficient population of working age and affordable housing. All three pillars must be supported by the government — if one is missing, the entire system collapses. While Canada has always relied on newcomers for population growth because of its low birth rate, both housing affordability and job availability tend to fluctuate much more drastically. In the past, Canadian newcomers have struggled to find quality employment because of tight job markets and credential recognition barriers. As such, many newcomers have found themselves underemployed in gig jobs and...
JOBS
TheDailyBeast

Tesla Hit With ANOTHER Racial Discrimination Suit

Eight months after a jury awarded a former Tesla factory worker $137 million in a racial discrimination case, Elon Musk’s company has been hit with a new lawsuit by 15 Black workers who say they faced racial abuse and harassment. Reuters reports that the new complaint alleges workers of color at the Fremont, California, plant were subjected to slurs and racially charged insults, got the hardest assignments, and were passed over for promotion. “Standard operating procedures include blatant, open and unmitigated race discrimination,” the complaint—which is one of 10 discrimination suits against Tesla—alleged. The electric vehicle maker has denied such allegations in the past—and a judge cut the whopping award from October down to $15 million, sparking a new trial.
FREMONT, CA
IFLScience

War May Be The Biggest Driver Of Social Complexity, Study Argues

War! (Huh!) What is it good for? The expansion of empires and the proliferation of complex social structures and institutions, potentially! OK, that might not make for a particularly catchy song, but it does summarize an intriguing new study in the journal Science Advances, which suggests that warfare may have been a bigger driver of social complexity than agriculture.
AGRICULTURE
Phys.org

Words matter: How to reduce gender bias with word choice

In the workplace, even subtle differences in language choice can influence the perception of gender for better or worse. These choices fall into two main categories: minimizing the role of gender by using gender-neutral terms or emphasizing an individual's gender through "gender marking." In a commentary in the journal Trends in Cognitive Sciences, behavioral scientist Stav Atir argues that by using these two approaches thoughtfully, one can promote gender equality.
SOCIETY
Fox News

Vivek Ramaswamy: Americans' investment accounts are being 'weaponized' to support woke politics

Author of "Nation of Victims" Vivek Ramaswamy shared his upcoming campaign to promote American energy independence and hold asset management firms accountable for where they invest money. On "Fox & Friends" Friday, Ramaswamy detailed how Americans' pension and retirement investments are often used by major companies to fund the green energy transition and other "woke" goals.
ECONOMY
Angela Davis
Curbed

Obama Blames Liberal NIMBYs for the Housing Crisis Too

Former president Barack Obama used his keynote talk at this year’s American Institute of Architects Conference, an industry convention that’s trying to stay fresh with famous speakers like Venus Williams and Ryan Coogler, to call out liberal NIMBYs — the kind of people who believe in affordable housing until it’s in their neighborhood. “The most liberal communities in the country aren’t that liberal when it comes to affordable housing,” he said last week to a crowd of 6,000 architects in Chicago, in conversation with AIA president Dan Hart. A big reason for the country’s housing ills, according to Obama? “Bipartisan resistance to affordable, energy-sustainable mixed-use and mixed-income communities.”
CHICAGO, IL
americanmilitarynews.com

State Dept ‘racial equity’ czar said white colleagues too ‘protective of US, lack ‘humility, empathy’

A 2020 podcast episode with Desirée Cormier Smith resurfaced after the U.S. State Department appointed her on Friday to serve as the Special Representative for Racial Justice and Equity for the department’s Bureau of Democracy, Human Rights, and Labor last week. During the podcast episode, Smith accused many white U.S. Foreign Service employees of lacking “humility” and even of being overly “protective” of the U.S.
POLITICS
The Atlantic

America Is Growing Apart, Possibly for Good

It may be time to stop talking about “red” and “blue” America. That’s the provocative conclusion of Michael Podhorzer, a longtime political strategist for labor unions and the chair of the Analyst Institute, a collaborative of progressive groups that studies elections. In a private newsletter that he writes for a small group of activists, Podhorzer recently laid out a detailed case for thinking of the two blocs as fundamentally different nations uneasily sharing the same geographic space.
POLITICS

