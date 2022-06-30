ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Formula 1 Supremo Bernie Ecclestone Says He Would “Take A Bullet” For Vladimir Putin, Criticizes Volodymyr Zelensky & U.S. Intervention

By Max Goldbart
Deadline
Deadline
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2z6Xay_0gQaBoBU00

Click here to read the full article.

Formula 1 supremo Bernie Ecclestone has said he would “take a bullet” for Vladimir Putin and called the Russian leader a “first class person,” while criticizing Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky and U.S. intervention.

Speaking on ITV’s Good Morning Britain earlier, the 91-year-old former CEO of the Formula One Group, who has previously spent time with Putin, said the Russian leader was doing “something he believed was the right thing for Russia” when invading Ukraine, although he countered “like a lot of business people we make a mistake from time to time.”

Ecclestone is an F1 supremo who has been involved with the sport since the 1950s including revolutionizing its sports rights, and he is currently Chairman Emeritus of the Formula One Group, having stepped down as CEO five years ago.

He went on to criticize Zelensky, the man leading the fight against Putin’s Russian invasion, which took place more than four months ago.

“The other person in Ukraine [Zelensky] used to be a comedian and I think he seems as if he wants to continue that profession,” added Ecclestone. “If he’d have thought about things he’d have made a bigger effort to speak to Putin, who’s a sensible person and would have listened to him and done something about it.”

Ecclestone, who was arrested in Brazil last month for illegally carrying a gun while boarding a private plane, also had time to slam the U.S. for “liking wars because they sell a lot of arms,” all to the dismay of the presenters who struggled to interrupt him.

The interview came just a day after former F1 world champion Nelson Piquet apologized to F1 star Lewis Hamilton for making a racist slur, having described Hamilton during a recent media interview using an epithet that can be translated as the N-word. Piquet insists the word had been mistranslated.

Led by Hamilton, F1 has been experiencing something of a period of reckoning and Hamilton tweeted earlier this week saying: “It’s more than language. These archaic mindsets need to change and have no place in our sport. I’ve been surrounded by these attitudes and targeted my whole life. There has been plenty of time to learn. Time has come for action.”

More from Deadline
Best of Deadline

Comments / 33

N R
3d ago

Oh Bernie. If you aren’t shocked by what Bernie at 91 says, watch some video of him in the 70’s in f1. Guy was a used car salesman who became a billionaire. Not unlike Putin.

Reply(1)
10
Not a Trumplican
3d ago

The man should move there and see how much he likes Putin and what he represents!

Reply(2)
20
TP
3d ago

Totally agree that the United States should’ve stayed out. They definitely don’t deserve $80 billion from us! 💯

Reply(1)
4
Related
Deadline

‘Mr. Malcolm’s List’ Has Subdued $1M Weekend Amid Franchise Fever – Specialty Box Office

Click here to read the full article. Moviegoing is definitely back with viewers flocking to franchise films that 1) continue to roll out in the first sustained barrage of big new titles since Covid, and 2) continue to do huge business as they stick around in theaters. They’re sucking up screens and exacerbating a release-pattern quandary for independent distributors seeking signs that a rising tide raises all boats. The widest specialty indie opening this week, Bleecker Street’s Mr. Malcom’s List, will gross $851,854 through Sunday and an estimated $1.03 million for the four-day weekend on 1,384 screens — an estimated PSA...
NFL
Deadline

California Gov. Gavin Newsom Has July 4 Attack Ad Fireworks For Florida’s Gov. Ron DeSantis

Click here to read the full article. Continuing the war of words between Florida and California – and potentially previewing the presidential campaign for 2024 – California Governor Gavin Newsom has issued a new ad attacking Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis. Newsom’s July 4 weekend ad claims “Freedom is under attack” in states run by Republican governors, like Florida. It goes on to demonize several decisions led by the conservative DeSantis. “Your Republican leaders, they’re banning books,” Newsom says in voiceover of images of DeSantis. Republican governors are “making it harder to vote, restricting speech in classrooms, even criminalizing women and doctors,” Newsom’s...
FLORIDA STATE
Deadline

‘Magnum P.I.’ Star Jay Hernandez Thanks Fans In Video For ‘Tremendous Effort’ To Get Show To NBC

Click here to read the full article. A jubilant Jay Hernandez (aka Magnum) took to Twitter today to thank fans for their efforts that resulted in a fifth season pickup of the former CBS crime drama by NBC. “Ok, I’m sure by now you have all heard the great news,” Hernandez said in the video. “Magnum P.I. got picked up for a fifth season. Thank you to the fans for the tremendous effort. I mean, you guys had petitions going, you got a billboard in Times Square. Because of all that noise you made, we now have a new home at...
NFL
CNBC

Ukraine says Russian ship carrying Ukrainian grain detained by Turkey

Turkish customs authorities have detained a Russian cargo ship carrying grain that Ukraine says is stolen, Ukraine's ambassador to Turkey said on Sunday. Ukraine had previously asked Turkey to detain the Russian-flagged Zhibek Zholy cargo ship, according to an official and documents viewed by Reuters. Turkish customs authorities have detained...
ECONOMY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Vladimir Putin
Person
Bernie Ecclestone
Person
Nelson Piquet
Person
Lewis Hamilton
Person
Volodymyr Zelensky
Person
Ecclestone
Person
Joseph Kosinski
Person
Brad Pitt
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Russian#Ukrainian#Itv#The Formula One Group
Deadline

‘Dune: Part Two’ Ramping Up Production This Month

Click here to read the full article. Deadline has confirmed local reports out of Italy that Legendary Entertainment’s Dune: Part Two is pre-shooting in Altivole, Italy in the Veneto region as early as tomorrow for two days. Full-on production with a bulk of the cast returning is scheduled for July 21 in Budapest, Hungary, which is where the 2021 title also filmed. The shoot in Italy is reportedly taking place at the Carlo Scarpa designed Brion Tomb, a modernist looking area which looks ripe for the Dune universe. Scarpa designed the concrete structured area between 1968-78 comprised of a small chapel, a reflecting pool,...
NFL
Deadline

Peter Bart: Streamer And Agency Layoffs Leave Hollywood Feeling Extra Ruthless

Click here to read the full article. “It was like a palace of pitching. There’s never been any place like it.” An agent friend was describing the sprawling and frenetic Netflix reception lobby, which was an almost weekly destination for him and clients. It was so packed with dealmakers that projects were often re-shaped and re-packaged even before the Netflix pitch took place. Given news of 450 layoffs at the streamer, the pitching palace has become a cathedral of calm. With Netflix likely to lose 2 million global subscribers this quarter, its present priority is to trim costs while building an ad-supported...
NFL
Deadline

Walt Disney Co. Creates ‘Disney Storytellers Fund’ At Howard University To Spark Opportunities

Click here to read the full article. Continuing its strong ties to the entertainment industry, Howard University will be the host of the new “Disney Storytellers Fund,” which will “create opportunities for historically underrepresented students to have future careers as storytellers and innovators in media and entertainment,” according to a joint release. The new fund was announced Saturday at the Essence Festival of Culture in Burbank, Calif., where the Walt Disney Co. is headquartered. Howard has existing ties with Netflix and Amazon, among others. Earlier this year, it appointed  actress Phylicia Rashad as dean of the recently reestablished College of Fine Arts. The...
BURBANK, CA
Deadline

Jordan Peele Reveals Viral Website Jupiter’s Claim Tied To New Movie ‘Nope’

Click here to read the full article. A new viral website has popped up to promote Jordan Peele’s upcoming horror film, Nope.  Peele took to Twitter to post a link to the website Jupiterclaim.com. The site seems to chronicle the set piece which is a makeshift western town of the same name as the site. On the website you can explore the town by visiting the bank, a theater, the “winking well,” general store, star lasso, and P.O. Box. You can play games on the website but every so often the site will turn dark and the captions change.  https://t.co/lHwKzovotw — Jordan Peele...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
Country
Brazil
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Motorsports
NewsBreak
Formula One
Country
Russia
Deadline

“Plain Wrong”: Rupert Murdoch’s TalkTV Makes Public Apology To Mental Health Charity Over False Claims About Asylum Seekers’ Legal Fees

Click here to read the full article. TalkTV has been forced to make a public apology to mental health charity Mind after claiming live on air that it funded the legal fees of asylum seekers. On June 10, presenter Mike Graham said on his show, ‘The Independent Republic of Mike Graham’ that the charity claimed to fund mental health support while actually paying migrants’ legal fees. Mind complained that the claims were “plain wrong” and that the charity had never been approached for comment by the channel. TalkTV, which is owned by Rupert Murdoch, made an on-air apology on Friday,...
NFL
Deadline

Arnold Skolnick Dies: Designer For The Iconic ‘Woodstock’ Poster Was 85

Click here to read the full article. Arnold Skolnick, the designer of one of the most iconic images of the 20th century with his poster for the Woodstock festival, died June 15 in Amherst, Massachusetts at 85. .The cause of death was respiratory failure, according to his son Alexander Skolnick. Skolnick was not a huge fan of rock music when he designed the poster on a deadline of several days. Skolnick was 32 at the time, and created the “peace, love and music” message with an image of a guitar neck with a white bird perched atop. Below it was the...
AMHERST, MA
Deadline

Friday Ratings: ‘WWE SmackDown’ Tops A Night Of Reruns As Summer Kicks In

Click here to read the full article. It’s officially summertime, and while the livin’ may be easy, as George Gershwin once wrote, television is easing into the season with a slate filled with reruns. ABC, CBS and NBC had their nights filled with repeats. In total viewership, a rerun of Blue Bloods on CBS eked out the night’s highest audience total with 2.69 million viewers. WWE’s Friday Night SmackDown on Fox won the demo wars with an 0.5. The win comes slightly ahead of the July 4 weekend edition of its PPV extravaganza, Money In The Bank. That event streams live on Peacock...
NFL
Deadline

‘People Just Do Nothing’ Star Asim Chaudhry To Lead Viaplay Feature ‘Listen Up!’

Click here to read the full article. EXCLUSIVE: BAFTA-nominated People Just Do Nothing star Asim Chaudhry is to lead Nordic streamer Viaplay’s latest original feature, a Norwegian adaptation of Gulraiz Sharif’s Listen Up! Chaudhry, who has also starred in Black Mirror: Bandersnatch and Wonder Woman 1984, will star alongside newcomers Mohammed Ahmed and Liza Haider in the film about 15-year-old Mahmoud, who is looking forward to the summer vacation. When his uncle arrives on a visit from Pakistan, Mahmoud takes on the task of showing him everything that the capital city has to offer and at the same time his younger brother lets him in...
NFL
Deadline

Liz Vassey Signs With BRS/Gage

Click here to read the full article. EXCLUSIVE: Actor-writer-producer Liz Vassey has signed with BRS/Gage for representation in all acting areas. Vassey has appeared as a regular or recurring character on 12 series including ER, Two and a Half Men, Maximum Bob, Necessary Roughness, Brotherly Love, Fox’s live action version of The Tick, and The Tick reboot on Amazon. She is perhaps best known for her five-year run on CSI: Crime Scene Investigation as Wendy Simms. Vassey started out in soaps and was nominated for a Daytime Emmy at age 16, for her role as Emily Ann Sago Martin on All...
NFL
Deadline

‘Continuum’ & ‘Star Trek’ Actress Rachel Nichols To Lead Thriller ‘Dark Night Of The Soul’

Click here to read the full article. EXCLUSIVE: Continuum, Star Trek and G.I. Joe: The Rise Of Cobra actress Rachel Nichols is set to lead drama-thriller Dark Night Of The Soul. Writer-director SJ Creazzo’s feature will follow a brilliant scientist who gets trapped in her car after a terrible crash. Isolated and struggling to survive, her survival is essential because she holds the key to cure a pandemic ravaging the world. Production company Dreamality Entertainment is behind the project, which is due to shoot in the fall in upstate New York. Glass House will be handling sales. Funding is largely coming from private sources. Nichols...
NFL
Deadline

‘Minions: Rise Of Gru’ Record $128M Independence Day Opening Fueled By $285M+ Promo Campaign, Biggest Ever For Franchise – Sunday AM Box Office

Click here to read the full article. SUNDAY AM: As Illumination/Universal’s Minions: The Rise of Gru clinches an Independence Day 4-day opening record of $127.9M, the movie’s success this weekend should come as a reminder to many executives, both motion picture and streaming, as well as Wall Street, about the power of the big screen. While it may go without saying, realize that Rise of Gru‘s success here, in addition to being built on the back of a multimillion dollar global marketing campaign, is also propped by a kid’s brand that has generated over $6 billion in retail sales. And that brand was...
RETAIL
Deadline

‘What We Do In The Shadows’: Parisa Fakhri To Recur In Season 4

Click here to read the full article. EXCLUSIVE: Parisa Fakhri (SEAL Team) is the latest recurring cast member announced for What We Do in the Shadows Season 4. The actress will be on the acclaimed comedy series based on Jemaine Clement and Taika Waititi’s 2014 mockumentary feature for a total of seven episodes. What We Do in the Shadows documents the nightly exploits of vampire roommates Nandor (Kayvan Novak), Laszlo (Matt Berry), Nadja (Natasia Demetriou) and Colin Robinson (Mark Proksch) as they navigate the modern world of Staten Island with the help of their human familiar, Guillermo (Harvey Guillén). In the shocking...
NFL
Deadline

Deadline

98K+
Followers
31K+
Post
40M+
Views
ABOUT

Hollywood Entertainment Breaking News

 https://deadline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy