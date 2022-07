Microsoft has now made available the new 5th pirate adventure Forsaken Hunter available for Sea of Thieves players to enjoy running the new storyline until July 14th 2022. Sea of Thieves pirate adventure game is available free for all players with Xbox Game Pass and across Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Windows 10/11 and Steam. Check out the trailers below to learn more about what you can expect from the new adventure which requires you do a little detective work to solve riddles, puzzles and outwit your foes.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 2 DAYS AGO