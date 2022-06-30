ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Russian forces concentrate on capturing Ukraine’s eastern bulwark

By The Newsroom
newschain
newschain
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1bTyh2_0gQaA30v00
World News

Russian troops are fighting to encircle the last bulwark of Ukraine’s resistance in an eastern province.

Moscow’s push to take control of the entire Donbas region from Ukraine is focused on Lysychansk, the last remaining Ukrainian stronghold in the Luhansk province.

Russian troops and their separatist allies control 95% of Luhansk and about half of Donetsk, the two provinces that make up the mostly Russian-speaking Donbas.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0RNn3T_0gQaA30v00
People lay flowers to pay the last respect to victims of the Russian rocket attack at a shopping centre in Kremenchuk (AP) (AP)

The Ukrainian General Staff said that the Russian troops were shelling Lysychansk and clashing with Ukrainian defenders around an oil refinery on the edge of the city.

Luhansk governor Serhiy Haidai said that Russian reconnaissance units tried to enter Lysychansk Wednesday, but were repelled by the Ukrainian forces.

He said the Russians were trying to block a major road used to deliver supplies and fully encircle the city.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1LJzF8_0gQaA30v00
Local resident collects photos of his family left under the rubble after Russian shelling in Mykolaiv (AP) (AP)

“The Russians have thrown practically all their forces to seize the city,” Mr Haidai said.

Speaking on a visit to Turkmenistan early on Thursday, Russian President Vladimir Putin said his goals in Ukraine have not changed since the start of the war.

He outlined these as “the liberation of the Donbas, the protection of these people and the creation of conditions that would guarantee the security of Russia itself”.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=48HLPA_0gQaA30v00
Russian ordinance on the ground of a concert hall damaged by strikes, in Yahidne village, northern Chernihiv region (AP) (AP)

Mr Putin made no mention of his original stated goals to “demilitarise” and “de-Nazify” Ukraine.

He denied Russia had adjusted its strategy after failing to take Kyiv in the early stage of the conflict.

“As you can see, the troops are moving and reaching the marks that were set for them for a certain stage of this combat work. Everything is going according to plan,” Mr Putin said at a news conference in Turkmenistan.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3L3uIG_0gQaA30v00
An image claiming to show the moments before the missile struck the shopping mall in Kremenchuk (Ukrainian Presidential Press Office via AP) (AP)

Meanwhile, funerals are set to be held for some of the 18 people confirmed killed by Monday’s Russian missile strike on a busy shopping mall in Kremenchuk.

Crews continued to search through the rubble in search of another 20 people who remain missing.

Ukrainian state emergency services press officer Svitlana Rybalko told The Associated Press that along with the 18 people killed, investigators found fragments of eight more bodies.

It was not immediately clear whether that meant there were more victims. A number of survivors suffered severed limbs.

After the attack on the mall, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky accused Russia of becoming a “terrorist” state. On Wednesday, he reproached Nato for not embracing or equipping his embattled country more fully.

“The open-door policy of Nato shouldn’t resemble old turnstiles on Kyiv’s subway, which stay open but close when you approach them until you pay,” Mr Zelensky told Nato leaders meeting in Madrid, speaking by video link.

“Hasn’t Ukraine paid enough? Hasn’t our contribution to defending Europe and the entire civilisation been sufficient?”

He asked for more modern artillery systems and other weapons and warned the Nato leaders they either had to provide Ukraine with the help it needed to defeat Russia or “face a delayed war between Russia and yourself.”

In southern Ukraine, the death toll from Wednesday’s Russian missile strike on an apartment building in Mykolaiv rose to six, according to governor Vitaliy Kim.

Another six people were wounded.

Mykolaiv is a major port and seizing it – as well as Odesa further west – would be key to Russia’s objective of cutting off Ukraine from its Black Sea coast.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

Zelensky denies Russian forces have captured last stronghold in Luhansk

Russia claimed control on Sunday over the last Ukrainian stronghold in an eastern province that is key to achieving a major goal of its invasion. Ukraine’s general staff of the military reported that its forces had withdrawn from Lysychansk in Luhansk province, but the president said the fight for the city was ongoing.
POLITICS
newschain

Russia claims capture of pivotal city in eastern Ukraine

Russia’s defence minister has said the country’s forces have taken control of the last major Ukrainian-held city in Luhansk province, taking Moscow closer to its stated goal of seizing all of Ukraine’s Donbas region. Sergei Shoigu told President Vladimir Putin on Sunday that Russia’s troops, together with...
POLITICS
newschain

Russia’s defence minister reports capture of Ukraine city

Moscow’s defence minister has said Russian forces have taken control of the last major Ukrainian-held city in Luhansk province. Sergei Shoigu told President Vladimir Putin on Sunday that “as a result of successful military operations, the armed forces of the Russian Federation, together with units of the People’s Militia of the Luhansk People’s Republic, have established full control over the city of Lysychansk”, Russian news agencies reported.
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Vladimir Putin
Person
Serhiy Haidai
Person
Volodymyr Zelensky
newschain

Government package aimed at cutting childcare costs branded ‘pathetic’

The Government has been accused of being “pathetic” and wasting time in relation to plans aimed at improving the cost, choice and availability of childcare. A new consultation will look at increasing the number of children that can be looked after by each staff member in early years settings, with proposals to change staff-to-child ratios from 1:4 to 1:5 for two-year-olds.
WORLD
newschain

Barristers to continue strike action with gatherings at courts

Barristers are to continue their strike into a second week, with gatherings of lawyers expected at courts around the country. Action began across England and Wales last week in a dispute over pay and conditions, and a three-day walkout of criminal defence barristers from all courts will go ahead on Monday.
LAW
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Luhansk#Southern Ukraine#Eastern Bulwark#Ukrainian#General Staff#Russians#Turkmenistan
newschain

Serious disruption likely as roads targeted in fuel duty protest

Police have warned of “serious disruption throughout the day” as protesters target motorways in a demonstration over high fuel prices. Roads in various parts of the country could be subject to traffic jams on Monday as protesters take action and call for a cut in fuel duty. Protests...
TRAFFIC
newschain

Call to raise priority for gynaecological procedures as cancellations rise

Campaigners want gynaecological conditions to be given greater priority by the NHS as women report increasing cancellations for procedures. Ministers have been warned that elective gynaecological procedures are the “least likely to actually take place” and a “change in mindset” is required to give women’s health matters the attention they deserve.
HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Place
Europe
Place
Madrid, Spain
Country
Russia
newschain

Maro Itoje urges England to raise intensity for crucial second Australia Test

Maro Itoje has warned his England team-mates they must crank up the intensity for their second Test against Australia if they are to rescue the series. Eddie Jones’ tourists arrived in Brisbane on Sunday wounded by a 30-28 defeat at Perth’s Optus Stadium where only two late converted tries spared them humiliation on the scoreboard.
RUGBY
newschain

Last Briton standing Cameron Norrie growing comfortable with Wimbledon pressure

Cameron Norrie is proud of the way he has handled home expectations after surging through to a first grand slam quarter-final at Wimbledon. Heather Watson’s defeat on Centre Court earlier on Sunday had left Norrie in the increasingly familiar situation of being the last Briton standing and looking to break new ground having made it past the third round for the first time.
TENNIS
newschain

Wimbledon gives Ukrainian refugees chance to escape horrors of war

Ukrainian refugees given free tickets to Wimbledon have described it as a chance to escape from the horrors of the war. One thousand asylum seekers from the country visited the Championships on Middle Sunday, and the first families through the gates of the All England Club in SW19 expressed their gratitude.
TENNIS
newschain

newschain

48K+
Followers
142K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy