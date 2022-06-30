Tracking much needed rain for the holiday weekend

TODAY: Dewpoints will trend a little higher today, and so will temperatures through the morning. At the same time, a cold front will drop into mid-Missouri by the early afternoon. Along and ahead of the front, showers will try to drift into our northern counties. Folks north of I-70 may encounter a sprinkle or two this morning. The better chance for rain will come in the afternoon as the cold front makes it's way into the region. The front will generate a chance for thunderstorms. Placement of storms depends on where and when the front can encounter better instability. By the early afternoon, recent guidance suggests that daytime warming will help the front generate thunderstorms near I-70. An isolated strong storm is possible with some gusty winds or small hail, but widespread severe weather is not anticipated at this time. The best rain will be centered near the front, wherever it sets up, so likely near I-70. Afternoon highs will vary greatly from north to south across the front. To the north, expect 80s, to the south, mid-to-upper 90s is possible.

MISSOURI STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO