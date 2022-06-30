Results in for Professional Musky Tournament Trail tourney

EAGLE RIVER — Eagle River Area and Three Lakes Chambers of Commerce welcomed 130 professional musky angler teams from around the country to the Eagle River/Three Lakes area over the weekend of June 25-26.

The anglers started on Eagle Lake or Medicine Lake on the Eagle River/Three Lakes Chain of Lakes on Saturday morning where they were able to fish the 28 lakes on the chain for the entire tournament. Fifty-four muskies of 30 inches or greater were registered on Saturday and 27 muskies of 30 inches or greater were registered on Sunday with a total of 81 muskies caught and released for this year’s tournament.

There were 10 teams that placed in the tournament with fish registering at 30 inches and up to 46 inches. There were also many smaller muskies caught throughout the tournament as well as several muskies going after the bait, but not making the bite.

“The Eagle River/Three Lakes Chain of Lakes continues to be a great musky fishery as shown by the record number of fish caught during this year’s tournament,” said Tim Widlacki, chamber president and tournament director.

The tournament is a total catch and release tournament. Fishing conditions for this year’s tournament were good on Saturday with cloudy skies, but a little tougher on Sunday with high wind and cooler temperatures.

The largest fish caught and released from the tournament was 46 inches by the team of Gus Mantey and Max Mantey of Eagle River. The fish was caught and released on Sunday.

The overall first place tournament winners were Minnesota anglers Nolan Sprengeler of Plymouth, and Tim Willems of Mayer. They caught and released 10 muskies of 43.75, 43, 40.75, 40.5, 40.5, 38.25, 38, 38, 37 and 35.25 inches. Their catch and release of 10 fish ties the tournament record of most fish caught in one day (8 fish) and most fish caught for a tournament (10 fish). They also took home the highest payout in tournament history of $23,880.

Second place went to Matt Raley of Arbor Vitae and Nate Osfar of Marathon City. They caught and released three muskies of 41.25, 37.75 and 36.75 inches to win second place with $5,180.

Third place went to Austin Wiggerman of Lake In the Hills, Illinois and Sam Stone of Wausau. They caught and released two muskies of 43.5 and 42.25 inches to win third place with $3,781.00.

Area musky anglers placing in the tournament included John Bennett of Minocqua and Chad Popp of Eagle River, who won sixth place. Luke Schoone and Trevor Myers of Tomahawk, won 10th place.