ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Anson County, NC

Dense Fog Advisory issued for Anson, Chatham, Cumberland, Durham, Edgecombe, Franklin by NWS

weather.gov
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-06-30 05:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-30 09:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use...

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

Related
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Cabarrus, Mecklenburg, Union by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-03 17:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-03 17:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Cabarrus; Mecklenburg; Union A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of central Cabarrus, central Mecklenburg and north central Union Counties through 545 PM EDT At 506 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 8 miles southwest of Downtown Concord, or near University City, moving southeast at 15 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 40 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Downtown Concord, Huntersville, Kannapolis, Northeast Charlotte, West Concord, Mint Hill, Harrisburg, University City, Reedy Creek Park and Charlotte Motor Speedway. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
CABARRUS COUNTY, NC
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Davie, Iredell, Rowan by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-02 20:34:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-02 21:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Brief damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines over small areas. A brief period of large hail is also possible. Seek shelter inside an interior room. Large hail and damaging winds and continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to minor flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Please report damaging winds, hail, or flooding to the National Weather Service by calling toll free, 1, 800, 2 6 7, 8 1 0 1, or by posting on our Facebook page, or Tweet it using hashtag nwsgsp. Your message should describe the event and the specific location where it occurred. Target Area: Davie; Iredell; Rowan The National Weather Service in Greenville-Spartanburg has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southwestern Davie County in the Piedmont of North Carolina Northeastern Iredell County in the Piedmont of North Carolina Northwestern Rowan County in the Piedmont of North Carolina * Until 900 PM EDT. * At 834 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 7 miles northeast of Statesville, moving southeast at 10 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Minor hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to trees and power lines. * Locations impacted include Statesville, Cooleemee, Turnersburg, Cool Springs, Cleveland and Olin. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
DAVIE COUNTY, NC
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Northampton by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-03 17:13:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-03 18:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Northampton A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northeastern Northampton, southeastern Greensville and south central Southampton Counties through 600 PM EDT At 515 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Dahlia, moving east at 20 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph, heavy downpours and half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Garysburg, Boykins, Dahlia, Gaston, Conway, Seaboard, Claresville, Severn, Branchville, Milwaukee, Pendleton, Bryants Corner, Pleasant Grove, Pleasant Hill, Margarettsville, Gumberry, Turners Crossroads, Shiloh, Little Texas and Galatia. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH
NORTHAMPTON COUNTY, NC
weather.gov

Beach Hazards Statement issued for Coastal New Hanover, Coastal Pender by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-02 11:34:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-02 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Caution should be used when in or near the water. Check with lifeguards before entering the ocean for possible hazards you may be swept into. Target Area: Coastal New Hanover; Coastal Pender BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Strong south to north longshore current. There is also a Moderate Risk of rip currents expected. * WHERE...Coastal Pender and Coastal New Hanover Counties. * WHEN...Through this evening. * IMPACTS...Longshore currents can sweep swimmers and surfers into piers, jetties, and other hazardous areas. It may sweep swimmers off their feet, making it difficult to return to shore.
NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Warren County, NC
County
Franklin County, NC
County
Moore County, NC
County
Durham County, NC
County
Edgecombe County, NC
County
Hoke County, NC
County
Richmond County, NC
County
Cumberland County, NC
City
Cumberland, NC
City
Halifax, NC
County
Johnston County, NC
County
Wake County, NC
County
Orange County, NC
County
Anson County, NC
County
Wilson County, NC
City
Durham, NC
County
Lee County, NC
County
Scotland County, NC
State
North Carolina State
County
Halifax County, NC
County
Harnett County, NC
County
Chatham County, NC
County
Wayne County, NC
County
Nash County, NC
County
Sampson County, NC
City
Franklin, NC
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Henry, Pittsylvania by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-02 18:16:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-02 19:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: Prepare immediately for large hail and damaging winds, as well as deadly cloud to ground lightning. For your safety, move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Stay away from windows. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. When it is safe to do so, please send your reports of hail of any size, as well as reports of any wind damage, including downed trees or large limbs, to the National Weather Service by calling toll free at 1...8 6 6...2 1 5...4 3 2 4. Reports and pictures can also be shared on the National Weather Service Blacksburg Facebook page and on Twitter. Target Area: Henry; Pittsylvania The National Weather Service in BLACKSBURG has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southwestern Pittsylvania County in south central Virginia East central Henry County in south central Virginia * Until 715 PM EDT. * At 616 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Axton, moving southeast at 5 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Axton Leatherwood Swansonville Aiken Summit Sandy River Laurel Park and Chatmoss. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
HENRY COUNTY, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy