ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

Push for improved mental health response teams following man’s in-custody death

By Bianca Reyes
FOX59
FOX59
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20GV46_0gQa4YeO00

INDIANAPOLIS — The recent release of IMPD body camera footage showing the in-custody death of a man suffering from mental health issues has re-ignited community leaders’ push for change.

“People who need help don’t need handcuffs,” said Pastor Darian Bouie, chairman of the Statewide Clergy Team at Faith In Indiana. “I think this situation speaks volumes to the necessity of having the clinician based team working alongside IMPD.”

On Tuesday, Indianapolis Metropolitan Police released body camera footage following the April 2022 death of a man in their custody .

The parents of Herman Whitfield III called 911 on April 25 asking dispatchers for help with their 39-year-old son who was “having some kind of episode.” In the 911 call released by police, Herman Whitfield can be heard screaming in the background as his mother attempts to provide information to a dispatcher.

Police were dispatched to Whitfield’s home around 3:20 a.m., well beyond when IMPD’s Mobile Crisis Assistance Team (MCAT) would usually respond to mental health calls.

“Typically [MCATs] are working from about 7:30 [in the morning] to 6 in the evening, Monday through Friday,” said IMPD Chief Randal Taylor. “That is a group that is trained specifically to work with people who are going through a mental health crisis.”

MCAT consists of nine teams, each with one IMPD officer and one mental health clinician. Both the clinician and the IMPD officer respond to mental health-related calls, but the teams are not available 24/7.

“It’s not difficult for us to get officers that would have an interest in that but are also willing to work those late night hours, or the weekends,” said Chief Taylor. “We can provide the officer, but you have to have a clinician as well. So I don’t think the clinicians are typically used to working those overnight hours.”

MCAT was formed in 2017 and the program is in partnership with Health and Hospital Corporation, which operates Eskenazi Hospital. Chief Taylor said he is open to expanding the MCAT program, either through staffing or hours but said hiring issues continue to be the biggest hurdle.

“The public often talks to us about having someone other than law enforcement respond to mental health crises, and we have no objection to that, but unfortunately there is no one stepping up to take that spot. So if some of those people can be found, and are willing to do that, then we would certainly entertain that idea,” said Chief Taylor.

Faith leaders with Faith in Indiana have been vocal about bringing something new to the table. They are now working with the city to potentially bring in a new, clinician-led response team to Indianapolis.

“I think the orders should come first from those who have the most experience in that matter,” said Pastor Bouie. “The clinician-led teams need to give the orders to the police as to how to respond so that we can minimize the possibility of escalation.”

According to the Office of Public Health and Safety, Indianapolis Mayor Joe Hogsett agreed to work with community leaders to help secure the money necessary to build out a pilot program for a clinician-led response.

“We don’t have that budget yet, we’re working on that piece right now,” said Lauren Rodriguez, Director of the Office of Public Health and Safety. “We’re trying to build the foundation of what it would look like, how we can hire people, what their salaries would be, what are the hours. Because we want to make it 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. So we’re trying to work through that right now.”

Pastor Bouie said he is happy to have the city’s support, but the recent in-custody death amplifies the urgency.

“I love that it’s been greenlit, but now we need it to be executed so that these kinds of things don’t continue to happen,” said Pastor Bouie. “Now it’s a matter of making sure we’re putting our money where our mouth is so to speak, making sure we’re putting boots to the ground, pen to paper – whatever analogy or terminology you want to use for it – this is an issue that requires immediate attention and we’ll know when it’s receiving the attention it deserves because what we’re seeing we’ll no longer see.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Fox 59.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FOX59

Violent 24 hours in Indy leaves 2 people dead, 9 others injured

INDIANAPOLIS — Two men are dead and nine other people are injured after a violent 24-hour stretch between Saturday and Sunday in Indianapolis. The first violent incident came to the attention of the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department around 7:30 p.m. Saturday after a person walked in at Community Hospital East suffering from gunshot wounds. IMPD […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTHR

IMPD: 1 killed in east Indianapolis shooting

INDIANAPOLIS — Police are investigating after a person was killed in a shooting on the east side of Indianapolis on Saturday night. IMPD said officers were called just before 9 p.m. to the 4700 block of East 34th Street, between North Sherman Drive and Emerson Avenue. Officers arrived to...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Indianapolis, IN
Local
Indiana Health
State
Indiana State
Indianapolis, IN
Health
WTHR

Person stabbed in downtown Indy's Bottleworks District, IMPD says

INDIANAPOLIS — Police are investigating after a person was stabbed in downtown Indianapolis' Bottleworks District. IMPD officers were called to a stabbing at around 10 p.m. at 856 Carrollton Avenue, which is the address for Pins Mechanical Co, near Massachusetts and North College Avenue. Officers arrived and found the...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTHR

IMPD investigates deadly shooting on northwest side

INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD homicide detectives are investigating a deadly shooting on the city's northwest side Sunday morning. Officers were called to the 7000 block of Bretton Wood Drive, near 71st Street, shortly before 7:30 a.m. and found a man shot outside a home in the area. Medics pronounced him...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Health And Safety#Health Crisis#Mobile Crisis#Mental Health Issues#Impd
WTHR

1 seriously injured in northwest Indianapolis shooting

INDIANAPOLIS — One person was seriously injured Saturday afternoon in a shooting on the northwest side of Indianapolis, police said. IMPD said officers were called to the 4000 block of North High School Road, near Gateway Drive and east of Interstate 465, at around 1:30 p.m. They arrived to...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTHR

Greenfield police seek missing 16-year-old boy

GREENFIELD, Ind. — Police are looking for a 16-year-old boy who is missing from Greenfield, Indiana. Josiah Alan Turner was reported missing from Greenfield, police said Saturday. When Turner was last seen on Friday at around 11 p.m., he was wearing a tan hooded sweatshirt with a Japanese logo...
GREENFIELD, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Mental Health
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
WRTV

Man shot dead on southeast side: IMPD

A man was killed in a shooting early Thursday on the city's southeast side, police say. Police responded about 2 a.m. to the 1000 block of Harlan Street for a report of a person shot.
WTHR

Morgan County clerk killed, husband critically injured in crash

MORGAN COUNTY, Ind. — Morgan County Clerk Stephanie Elliott died and her husband John was critically injured in a crash on Saturday, the sheriff's office confirmed. Stephanie Elliot, 52, of Martinsville, was the current clerk for Morgan County and the Republican candidate for Morgan County Auditor in the November general election.
MORGAN COUNTY, IN
FOX59

Indy pastors preach ‘Don’t Lose Your Cool’ to congregations

INDIANAPOLIS — Sunday’s message from the pulpit at sixteen different member churches of the Indianapolis Urban Pastors Coalition was simple: “Don’t Lose Your Cool”. “Having a simplistic slogan that is something that everyone at every age level can grasp on to, that’s important for us,” said Erreol Morgan, teen youth leader at New Direction Church […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana taking over in Madison County

ANDERSON, Ind. — Starting July 1, Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana is getting bigger and Anderson Crime Stoppers will be no more. Law enforcement agencies across Madison County met Thursday to learn more about Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana and how it will help the departments solve crimes. ”Looking at the tips we get from […]
MADISON COUNTY, IN
FOX59

FOX59

31K+
Followers
9K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Get breaking news, the most accurate weather and sports from central Indiana's largest news team. https://fox59.com/

 https://fox59.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy