Israel sets 1 November as date for next general election

By Thomas Kingsley
The Independent
 3 days ago

Israeli lawmakers voted on Thursday to confirm a date for an early national election this year.

A parliamentary spokesman said the election would take place on 1 November 2022, ahead of a formal motion to dissolve the Knesset .

Israel will now hold its fifth election in less than four years after lawmakers unaninimously voted to dissolve the country’s parliament by midnight on Wednesday.

Prime minister Naftali Bennett moved last week to dissolve parliament after “attempts to stabilise the coalition had been exhausted” following a host of internal rifts. Israel‘s centre-left foreign minister, Yair Lapid, will take over from Mr Bennett as prime minister of a caretaker government with limited powers.

“We did everything we possibly could to preserve this government, whose survival we see as a national interest,” Mr Bennet, a far-right wing former settler leader, said in a speech last week.

Former prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu has been holding talks which raises the possibility of his comeback in parliament.

The 72-year-old’s reign as the longest governing prime minister in Israel’s history ended a year ago when Mr Lapid and Mr Bennett formed a rare alliance of rightists, liberalists and Arab parties. Though their coalition lasted longer than many expected, their government came undone by recent infighting.

Now opposition leader, Mr Netanyahu has been delighted by the end of what he has called the worst government in Israel‘s history.

He hopes to win a sixth term in office despite being on trial for corruption on charges he denies.

Surveys have shown his right-wing Likud party leading the polls but still short of a governing majority despite support of allied religious and nationalist parties.

Lawmakers from the pro-Netanyahu bloc have said they were working to form a new government before parliament dissolves. That scenario, which appears remote, would scupper an early election.

New elections will be held on either October 25 or November 1, with the date to be set after further negotiations.

RELATED PEOPLE
