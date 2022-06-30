ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

All Blacks coach Ian Foster confident he will make Ireland match after Covid

By Ed Elliot
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=25auFM_0gQa4LQB00

New Zealand head coach Ian Foster joked he was unsure whether he was “sick or nervous” after suffering cold sweats and sleepless nights ahead of the first Test with Ireland following a positive Covid Test.

Foster expects to be in attendance at a sold-out Eden Park in Auckland for Saturday’s series opener on the back of disrupted preparation carried out remotely.

Coronavirus has swept through the All Blacks camp, with assistant coaches John Plumtree, Scott McLeod and Greg Feek also forced to isolate, in addition to players David Havili, Jack Goodhue and Will Jordan.

“As long as things go well and I stay the way I’m staying then the answer to that is ‘yes’,” Foster told a press conference, when asked if he will be at the match.

“I was one of those ones that was pretty lucky really.

“The first two nights were cold sweats and sleepless nights, so that’s pretty normal for an All Blacks head coach before the first Test of the year. I wasn’t quite sure if I was sick or nervous!

“I’ve actually got through it pretty lightly to be fair and maybe being a little bit distracted with something else on my mind has helped me.”

Foster’s team selection includes a debut for Crusaders wing Leicester Fainga’anuk and regular second-rower Scott Barrett picked at blindside flanker for the first time since the 2019 World Cup.

Openside flanker Sam Cane captains the hosts, while lock Sam Whitelock will surpass Keven Mealamu as the second most-capped All Black Test player after being selected for his 133rd Test.

Whitelock’s fellow Test centurions Aaron Smith and Beauden Barrett form the half-back partnership.

Former Ireland boss Joe Schmidt , who was scheduled to join New Zealand’s setup after the series, has been in camp to assist with preparations due to the enforced absences among the coaching team.

Foster admits there have been plenty of alterations to his plans.

Asked how many times he has redone the team sheet, the 57-year-old said: “A lot – and that’s just with the management team. Clearly it’s been intriguing.

“Quite frankly people are getting used to communicating and being communicated to by Zoom so it’s something that we talked about may happen.

“I didn’t really want it to be me that got snipered first but that’s the way it worked.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3YQiSP_0gQa4LQB00

“It hasn’t been easy preparing a Test team from home and I’ve probably got to apologise to my wife for my behaviour for the last four days.

“Between that and the rolling-the-sleeves up attitude of our leaders, I think we’ve just done it collectively. Hey, it’s not the way we planned but it doesn’t mean it can’t be equally effective.

“We’re excited with the team we’re putting out. It doesn’t change the statement we want to put out.”

New Zealand team: J Barrett (Hurricanes); S Reece (Crusaders), R Ioane (Blues), Q Tupaea (Chiefs), L Fainga’anuku (Crusaders); B Barrett (Blues), A Smith (Highlanders); G Bower (Crusaders), C Taylor (Crusaders), O Tu’ungafasi (Blues), B Retallick (Chiefs), S Whitelock (Crusaders), S Barrett (Crusaders), S Cane (Chiefs, capt), A Savea (Hurricanes).

Replacements: S Taukei’aho (Chiefs), K Tu’inukuafe (Blues), A Ta’avao (Chiefs), P G Sowakula (Chiefs), D Papalii (Blues), F Christie (Blues), R Mo’unga (Crusaders), B Ennor (Crusaders).

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

England’s Beth Mead: Missing out on Olympics has made me a better player

Beth Mead admits she might not be the player she is now had it not been for the disappointment she suffered last summer when she missed out on the Olympics.The England winger is heading into the home Euros – getting under way on Wednesday – in superb form, with a brace in the recent warm-up win over the Netherlands taking her to 14 Lionesses goals since the start of the 2021-22 season.Her fine form across the campaign, also featuring 11 goals and eight assists in the Women’s Super League for Arsenal, came after she failed to make the cut for...
SPORTS
The Independent

Maro Itoje urges England to raise intensity for crucial second Australia Test

Maro Itoje has warned his England team-mates they must crank up the intensity for their second Test against Australia if they are to rescue the series.Eddie Jones’ tourists arrived in Brisbane on Sunday wounded by a 30-28 defeat at Perth’s Optus Stadium where only two late converted tries spared them humiliation on the scoreboard.It extended their losing run to four matches and concluded Jones’ eight-Test winning sequence against the Wallabies, yet Itoje insists the challenge facing England is about to get harder."It's painful, but we're committed to win the series 2-1"Eddie Jones spoke to the media after England's loss to...
RUGBY
The Independent

England second row Jonny Hill escapes citing for shoving Australia rival

England second row Jonny Hill has escaped a citing for shoving an Australian opponent in the face in Saturday’s first Test defeat.Hill forcefully struck Darcy Swain with the palms of both hands early in the match as part of an on-field feud with the Wallabies lock that reached boiling point in the 34th minute.They clashed in the maul, with Hill pulling Swain’s hair, and when they continued their tussle off the ball the Australian lost his cool by headbutting his rival.Swain was sent off while Hill was shown a yellow card and head coach Eddie Jones later denied that England...
WORLD
The Independent

England still battling to contain India despite Jonny Bairstow century heroics

Jonny Bairstow dashed off another outstanding century, his third in as many Tests and fifth this year, but England were battling the odds after day three of their series decider against India.Bairstow is enjoying a career-best run of form, starting 2022 with battling hundreds in Sydney and Antigua before lighting up the summer with consecutive tons at Trent Bridge, Headingley and now Edgbaston.His 106 was a typically rambunctious affair, containing 14 boundaries and two sixes, but England still gave up a 132-run lead after being bowled out for 284.India closed 257 in front on 125 for three, poised for the...
SPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Will Jordan
Person
Ian Foster
Person
Keven Mealamu
The Independent

Wayne Pivac expects Wales and South Africa to be ‘highly charged’ in second Test

Wayne Pivac expects a second Test showdown between two “highly-charged” teams when Wales strive to level the series against world champions South Africa.Damian Willemse’s penalty with the final kick of a pulsating opening Test in Pretoria denied Wales a draw as South Africa triumphed 32-29.But Wales, who were left reeling by a Guinness Six Nations home defeat against Italy just three months ago, showed more than enough to suggest that making history is not beyond them.They have never beaten the Springboks in South Africa, yet their last two attempts produced three-point and one-point defeats.And for large parts of an epic...
RUGBY
The Independent

Who is in the Royal Box at Wimbledon today?

Tom Daley and his husband Dustin Lance Black, as well as Dame Anna Wintour and Gareth Southgate are among the guests sitting in the Royal Box at Wimbledon today, Saturday 2 July.The Royal Box, located on Centre Court at the legendary SW19 sports venue, has 74 seats reserved for the royal family and invited guests of the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club (AELTC).Wimbledon organisers also handed out hundreds of free tickets to Ukrainian refugees in a bid to welcome them to their new homes last week.In a couple of weeks, the special ticket holders will be able to...
UEFA
The Independent

Venus Williams makes winning return to Wimbledon alongside Jamie Murray

Five-time Wimbledon champion Venus Williams returned to grand-slam action on Friday night with victory alongside Jamie Murray in the mixed doubles.The 42-year-old bowed out in the second round of the singles at Wimbledon last year and has only been involved in one other match since, which has sparked talk of retirement.But a surprise wild card announcement earlier in the week saw the American back on the London lawn and teaming up with Murray, three years since their siblings Serena Williams and Andy Murray paired up in SW19.And a 6-3 6-7 (3) 6-3 victory over Michael Venus and Alicja Rosolska ensured...
TENNIS
The Independent

Wimbledon: Cameron Norrie says he feels ‘at home’ in UK after global upbringing

Wimbledon star Cameron Norrie has said his nickname is “Nozza” and he feels “at home” in the UK after living in several countries growing up.Johannesburg-born Norrie, 26, speaks with a Kiwi accent after growing up in Auckland, New Zealand, with his Welsh mother Helen and Scottish father David, and attending university in the US.Though from South Africa, he is currently Britain’s number one tennis player and the last singles team GB star left in the championships.Norrie stormed through to the quarter finals after beating America’s Tommy Paul, who he revealed was one of his “best friends on the tour”.He was...
TENNIS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ireland#All Blacks#Coronavirus
The Independent

The top 30 signs you’re a true football fan, study reveals

The top signs of a true football fan have been revealed - including naming the starting XI of England’s World Cup winning team, owning multiple shirts and going to at least five games a season.A study of 2,000 self-declared fans found having played the game themselves – even Sunday league – also made the top 30 list.While a third said you’re only a fully-fledged football supporter if you can easily explain the offside rule.Knowing where all the stadiums are in different cities, collecting merchandise for a favourite team and predicting the substitutions about to be made in a game are...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Jamie Murray and Venus Williams beaten by British pair in mixed doubles epic

Jamie Murray and Venus Williams are out of the Wimbledon mixed doubles after losing a marathon second-round encounter to Britain’s Jonny O’Mara and Alicia Barnett.The fledgling partnership had five match points in an epic deciding tie-break but ended up losing it 18-16.O’Mara and Barnett finally converted their fifth match point to seal a 3-6 6-4 7-6 (16) victory in two hours and 12 minutes.The defeat means Scot Murray and American Williams did not manage to emulate siblings Andy and Serena, who reached the third round when they teamed up in 2019.Williams, 42, had not played competitively since last August but requested a wild card to appear at the Championships for a 24th year. Read More Wimbledon: Emma Raducanu and Andy Murray crash out in second-roundCentre Court gives Roger Federer standing ovation during centenary celebrationIn pictures: Wimbledon celebrates 100 years of Centre Court with past champions
TENNIS
The Independent

England ready to chase down any target India set, says Jonny Bairstow

Jonny Bairstow insists England stand ready to chase down any target after his fifth century of a vintage year was not enough to prevent India building a big lead at Edgbaston.Bairstow continued his remarkable run of form in 2022 with a counter-punching 106 against a high-class India attack. But 36 from Sam Billings was the side’s next best score as they gave up a 132-run first-innings lead.By the end of the third day that was up to 257, with Cheteshwar Pujara’s solid half-century leading India to 125 for three.England proved their credentials as fearless chasers in their whitewash over New...
SPORTS
The Independent

Tennis fans curious to know more about ‘mysterious’ British number one Norrie

Wimbledon spectators have said they are curious to know more about “mysterious” Cameron Norrie after he became the only British singles player to make it through to the fifth round.The 26-year-old home favourite is emerging from relative obscurity as team GB’s best hope for the championships after defeating America’s Tommy Paul.Courtside spectators said they were keen to see more of the South African-born player who has, since the age of 16, lived much of his life in the UK, and has a Welsh mother and Scottish father.Speaking after her defeat on Sunday, fellow British star, Heather Watson, said Norrie is...
TENNIS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Rugby
Country
Australia
NewsBreak
Sports
The Independent

Marcus Rashford feels ‘buzz’ at Manchester United after recharging his batteries

Marcus Rashford feels refreshed following his summer break and believes there is already a “buzz” under new Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag.United finished with their lowest points tally of the Premier League era last season, with Rashford often singled out for criticism as he scored just five times, his worst return in a single campaign.His loss of form led to him losing his place in England squads but after admitting he needed to “switch off” a couple of months ago, he is now energised and believes the rest of his colleagues are as well.“We have got that feeling of...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Jannik Sinner escapes from Carlos Alcaraz battle as starlets light up Centre Court

Jannik Sinner progressed into the Wimbledon quarter-finals after he proved too hot to handle for Carlos Alcaraz in a meeting between two of the biggest prospects in the sport.A breathless start by the Italian saw him grab the initiative and only briefly let it slip against the 19-year-old, who eventually hit his straps but could never find the level that saw him make the last eight at the US Open and Roland Garros in the past year.Sinner, 20, had never won at the All England Club before this summer but took his sixth match point to claim a 6-1 6-4...
TENNIS
The Independent

Adrian Meronk makes history for Poland as David Law celebrates Open berth

Adrian Meronk produced a brilliant scoring burst to claim the Horizon Irish Open and become the first Polish winner in the history of the DP World Tour.Meronk birdied the 15th and 16th and then holed from 25 feet on the par-five 17th for an eagle as he carded a closing 66 to finish 20 under par at Mount Juliet, three shots clear of New Zealand’s Ryan Fox.South Africa’s Thriston Lawrence finished third on 16 under, with Scotland’s David Law, American John Catlin and Paraguay’s Fabrizio Zanotti sharing fourth on 15 under to claim the three places on offer in the...
GOLF
The Independent

The Independent

724K+
Followers
231K+
Post
338M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy