Machine Gun Kelly shares photos of gash on face after smashing glass on himself during performance

By Tom Murray
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0IMX9H_0gQa4Jej00

Machine Gun Kelly shared photos of his bloody injury after he was filmed smashing a glass on his head.

On Tuesday (28 June), the musician hosted the premiere for his new documentary Life in Pink , as well as performing live at Madison Square Garden .

During the afterparty at Catch Steakhouse in New York, Kelly told the crowd : “I don’t give a s***,” before smashing a champagne glass on his own face.

In an Instagram posted Wednesday (29 June), Kelly wrote “NYC you’re my bloody valentine” alongside more photos of the gash on his forehead.

In a follow-up Instagram Story, Kelly is seen lifting up his hair to examine the cut and saying: “Oh s***... gross.”

In the documentary, which is out on Disney+ now, Kelly – real name Colson Baker – discusses a night in July 2020 where he put a gun in his mouth while on the phone to fiancée Megan Fox .

Asked about the incident and how they’d dealt with it at the premiere, actor Fox said that the pair had “done every form of therapy that exists” .

“Some of it’s really difficult, but our therapist said that a relationship is basically the process of breaking each other down, but most people don’t have the tools to build each other back up, to rebuild,” she said.

“And so, it’s a constant process of, like, suffering and passion and love and the repeat cycles. So, we’re just learning that, and navigating that, doing that together. There’s lots of all of those things all of the time.”

Life in Pink is out now on Disney+.

If you are experiencing feelings of distress and isolation, or are struggling to cope, the Samaritans offers support; you can speak to someone for free over the phone, in confidence, on 116 123 (UK and ROI), email jo@samaritans.org, or visit the Samaritans website to find details of your nearest branch.

If you are based in the USA, and you or someone you know needs mental health assistance right now, call National Suicide Prevention Helpline on 1-800-273-TALK (8255). The Helpline is a free, confidential crisis hotline that is available to everyone 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

If you are in another country, you can go to www.befrienders.org to find a helpline near you.

Doc Glock
3d ago

I never thought it was possible to hate someone I’ve never met but squirt gun kelly throws that theory right out the window!!!

29
Tilley56
3d ago

Just proves he's "not all there"! I'm scared for Brian Austin Green's kids being around this "person"!

35
Carina
3d ago

He has issues and seems to seek out attention from doing absurd things.

25
Comments / 0

