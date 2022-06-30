Breaking News: Mendon, MO: Missouri State Highway Patrol confirms and releases the identities of the 4 victims in the deadly Amtrak’s Southwest Chief Passenger Train 4 crash and derailment.

Two Macon County residents were hurt Friday afternoon when a sports utility vehicle traveled into the path of a car on Highway 63. Two passengers in the car, 28-year-old Theresa Licht and 23-year-old Justice Licht, both of Atlanta, were taken to Northeast Regional Medical Center in Kirksville. Injuries were moderate for Theresa and minor for Justice Licht. The driver of the car, 51-year-old Randy Licht of Macon, and the driver of the sports utility vehicle, 64-year-old Brenda Dawson of Bevier, were not reported hurt.

MACON COUNTY, MO ・ 1 DAY AGO