Simi Valley, CA

Liz Cheney Receives Huge Applause From Republicans For Speech Against Trump

By Gerrard Kaonga
Newsweek
Newsweek
 3 days ago
Liz Cheney deemed Donald Trump a "domestic threat" and called for the GOP to support the Constitution instead of the former...

Ziairah
3d ago

Trump is LOSING supporters and more of them than he and his most fanatical fans would like to admit. In my neighborhood alone, Trump flags have been taken down and some actually burned. We're FINALLY SICK OF HIM..... NEXT.

Guest
3d ago

In the end, Trump will completely burn down the GOP for their lack of total loyalty. He can't help it. It's just who he is.

Leigh d
3d ago

i come from a military family many generation's back all branches ..we are a free country because of our brave patriots we are one nation under GOD NOT under trump

NBC News

Why Ron DeSantis might not be as opposed to the Jan. 6 investigation as he says

The Democrat-led Jan. 6 committee seems to have finally drawn political blood from former President Donald Trump. Ex-West Wing aide Cassidy Hutchinson on Tuesday detailed alleged fits of rage by Trump in his persistent but futile attempts to overturn President Joe Biden’s 2020 win. The proceeding’s biggest winner, though, may not be Democrats but a putative rival of Trump’s for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis.
