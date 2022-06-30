Liz Cheney Receives Huge Applause From Republicans For Speech Against Trump
Liz Cheney deemed Donald Trump a "domestic threat" and called for the GOP to support the Constitution instead of the former...www.newsweek.com
Trump is LOSING supporters and more of them than he and his most fanatical fans would like to admit. In my neighborhood alone, Trump flags have been taken down and some actually burned. We're FINALLY SICK OF HIM..... NEXT.
In the end, Trump will completely burn down the GOP for their lack of total loyalty. He can't help it. It's just who he is.
i come from a military family many generation's back all branches ..we are a free country because of our brave patriots we are one nation under GOD NOT under trump
