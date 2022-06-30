Donald Trump Stalwarts Finally Turn On Him After Hutchinson's Testimony

Here are some of the new revelations that emerged from the sixth public hearing investigating the Jan. 6, 2021 assault on the Capitol, according to Hutchinson's testimony:. Top advisers and aides to the president knew days in advance that President Trump intended to join his supporters at the Capitol, and one, Rudy Giuliani, encouraged it, according to Hutchinson. On Jan. 2, 2021, after Meadows met with Giuliani — who had been trying to overturn the election in the courts — as Hutchinson escorted Giuliani from the White House, she recalled he said, "Cass, are you excited for the 6th? It's going to be a great day."

