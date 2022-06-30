ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
POTUS

Donald Trump Stalwarts Finally Turn On Him After Hutchinson's Testimony

By Ewan Palmer
 3 days ago
Even the Rupert Murdoch press, which includes some of the staunchest supporters of Trump, appears to acknowledge the damage Cassidy Hutchinson's testimony has...

Gunther
3d ago

New testimony from the most recent Jan. 6 committee hearing shows that former President Donald Trump is a “disgrace” who is “unfit to be anywhere near power ever again,” according to right-wing news website the Washington Examiner.

MEJJ
3d ago

The man is a wealthy criminal. Elected to the highest office of the land. He manipulated the public and lawmakers, to do his bidding.Hopefully, some sense of integrity will remain, in the American government.

Michael Ferrara
3d ago

Jan 6 2021 was all over every television channel trump told the protesters to go to the capital how can't you not see it its on video. I believe he did pressure all he could to stay president of the united states of America,

CBS News

"We're going to the Capitol": New revelations from the sixth public Jan. 6 committee hearing

Here are some of the new revelations that emerged from the sixth public hearing investigating the Jan. 6, 2021 assault on the Capitol, according to Hutchinson's testimony:. Top advisers and aides to the president knew days in advance that President Trump intended to join his supporters at the Capitol, and one, Rudy Giuliani, encouraged it, according to Hutchinson. On Jan. 2, 2021, after Meadows met with Giuliani — who had been trying to overturn the election in the courts — as Hutchinson escorted Giuliani from the White House, she recalled he said, "Cass, are you excited for the 6th? It's going to be a great day."
Glamour

Why People Are Calling for Congress to Impeach Clarence Thomas

Could Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas be impeached?. That's a question many are revisiting in the wake of the Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v. Wade. Thomas was a part of the majority in the Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health Organization decision, which was handed down on Friday, June 24, and which ended the constitutional protection of abortion rights by overturning Roe.
Washington Examiner

Trumpworld sought to influence Cassidy Hutchinson before testimony: Report

The star witness of the Jan. 6 committee's Tuesday hearing was contacted before her appearance by someone attempting to influence her testimony, according to a report on Thursday. Cassidy Hutchinson, a former aide to Trump White House chief of staff Mark Meadows, told the House committee investigating the Jan. 6...
Rolling Stone

Trump Scammed Supporters Out of $250 Million for Nonexistent Fraud Fund

Click here to read the full article. “Not only was there the Big Lie, there was the Big Ripoff,” said Rep. Zoe Lofgren (D-Calif.) near the end of the Jan. 6 committee’s second hearing in laying out how the Trump campaign scammed money from supporters over false claims of election fraud. The Trump campaign sent “millions” of emails to Trump supporters about how they needed to “step up” to protect election integrity, according to the Jan. 6 committee. The money would go to the so-called the “Official Election Defense Fund” — which doesn’t appear to have actually existed, according to testimony. The...
POLITICO

Confessions of a GOP campaign hit man

For years, Tim Miller worked as a political consultant for Republicans, even as the party drifted further from his own beliefs. Now a well-known Trump critic horrified by the party’s embrace of the Big Lie, he’s written a reflective, incendiary new book from behind the scenes of the GOP’s rightward realignment.
Salon

Mo Brooks, betrayed by Trump in losing election bid, says he's willing to testify about Jan. 6

Correction: A previous version of the story incorrectly indicated Brooks lost a re-election bid for the House of Representatives. Tuesday's election was a runoff for Senate. Rep. Mo Brooks, R-Ala., the pro-Trump election-denier who lost his election bid for Senate this week, on Wednesday said that he'd be willing to publicly testify about January 6 to the House select committee if subpoenaed.
