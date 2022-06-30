ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Society

Gender Is Determined at Birth, Say a Growing Number of Americans: Poll

By Giulia Carbonaro
Newsweek
Newsweek
 3 days ago
The views of Americans on gender identity are getting more complex, despite a majority supporting trans...

Bill Weronko
3d ago

That gender is biological and if you think you are a gender that differs from your biology you are suffering from gender dysphoria and should seek treatment is so obvious that even Democratic propagandists aren't going to convince anyone but the simplest of minds that it is normal. The Democrats and their media enablers took a step too far on this one.

Seriouslygetoverit
3d ago

Funny how they keep using the term "sex assigned at birth" your not assigned a sex your born with a sex. Male or female.

mooseplayer
3d ago

it is you are born male or female there is no changing it and you cant play pretend hard enough for it to be real.

