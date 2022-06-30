ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Presidential Election

Joe Biden Slammed for 'Ultra MAGA' Attack Line: 'Woefully Bad'

By Darragh Roche
Newsweek
Newsweek
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The president has been using the phrase "ultra MAGA" since May in an apparent midterm election...

www.newsweek.com

Comments / 128

frank castle
3d ago

It’s so amazing how the democrats will stop at nothing to try and get a crime to stick to trump when biden has done so many things that would disqualify him from being president. The corruption with biden is so massive there are even phone recordings, his weaponization of the DOJ and FBI proves it. BIDEN IS THE REAL CRIMINAL !!!!!!!

Reply(23)
187
Guest
3d ago

He is the worst president ever!!! He has made EVERYTHING WORSE! Why can't some people see this? No, I'm not saying Trump needs to be president, he at this point is to controversial but Biden needs to go!

Reply(9)
144
guest
3d ago

Nothing got built, nothing but bad is back and very obviously nothing is better. NOTHING NOTHING NOTHING - far more accurate than build back better.

Reply(1)
90
Related
Fox News

Jon Voight calls for Biden to be impeached

Conservative actor Jon Voight called for President Biden to be impeached this week, accusing him of having "wronged this nation's glory." Voight, an avid supporter of Donald Trump, called for the president to be removed from office in a video he posted to his Twitter account Tuesday. The actor did...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Parker Molloy
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Soledad O'brien
Person
Donald Trump
Washington Examiner

Joe Biden has a new scapegoat: Your local gas station

President Joe Biden is proving that patriotism is the last refuge of scoundrels. Recall that over the last couple of months, Biden has been desperately trying to explain away the high cost of gasoline. When people didn’t buy Democrats’ scapegoating of oil companies, he claimed it was Vladimir Putin’s fault. Never mind how far gas prices had risen before Putin invaded Ukraine.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Maga#Republicans#Ultra#Cnn#Politics Federal#Politics Whitehouse#The Supreme Court#The Republican Party#Nbc News#Democratic
NBC News

Democrats, but not Biden, see their poll numbers rebound after Roe reversal

WASHINGTON — If it’s Thursday … Republicans dispute parts of former Trump W.H. aide Cassidy Hutchinson’s Jan. 6 testimony. ... President Biden holds a news conference before concluding his overseas trip to Europe. ... Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer officially steps down at noon, per NBC’s Pete Williams, and Ketanji Brown Jackson gets sworn in afterwards. ... NBC’s Vaughn Hillyard breaks down last night’s GOP Arizona Governor's debate. ... Sen. Maggie Hassan, D-N.H., releases a new TV ad on abortion after the Supreme Court ruling: “I will fight and never back down.” ... And Rep. Liz Cheney debates GOP primary opponent Harriett Hageman and others in Wyoming.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Presidential Election
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
Supreme Court
Newsweek

Newsweek

New York City, NY
1M+
Followers
100K+
Post
885M+
Views
ABOUT

Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.

 https://www.newsweek.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy