Ghislaine Maxwell's new jail inspired Orange Is The New Black

On Tuesday (28 June), Ghislaine Maxwell was sentenced to 20 years in jail for luring young girls to massage rooms for Jeffrey Epstein to sexually abuse. And now, the disgraced socialite could be serving the next two decades in the federal prison that inspired Orange is the New Black .

While on remand, the 60-year-old was staying at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn, New York, which has been described as the "worst detention centre in America". Maxwell has previously complained about the excessive cavity searches, mistreatment from prison guards and rat infestations.

US District Judge Alison Nathan recommended that Maxwell should be jailed in Federal Correctional Institution in Danbury, Connecticut, around 70 miles from New York.

Maxwell's team asked Nathan to send her to Danbury. However, the Bureau of Prisons makes the final decision after weighing risk factors, such as how much security and supervision an inmate requires.

Orange is the New Black was based on the Danbury jail, which houses 1,000 inmates in separate male and female prisons. It follows a character who spent 13 months at the facility for money laundering.

In addition to the sentencing, Maxwell was also handed a $750,000 (£618,000) fine. After serving her 20-year sentence, Maxwell will also be on supervised release for five years. She will be 80 years old when she finally gets out of prison and 85 by the time she has served the full sentence.

Maxwell, 60, lured young girls to massage rooms to be molested by disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein between 1994 and 2004. Several famous names were mentioned throughout the trial, including the Duke of York, former US presidents Donald Trump and Bill Clinton, and Pope John Paul II.

At her hearing, Maxwell referred to herself as a victim of Epstein, who she described as a "manipulative, cunning and controlling man."

"It is the greatest regret of my life that I ever met Jeffrey Epstein," Maxwell said.

