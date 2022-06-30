ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
AREA HAPPENINGS: Sanders brings sounds of Elvis to Doylestown; area fireworks, too

By The Daily Record
Elvis Tribute, Walt Sanders & the Cadillac Band, 7-9 p.m. Friday downtown Doylestown as part of the Doylestown Summer Concert Series. Word of Mouth BBQ food truck will be there and a desserts fundraiser by the Lutheran Church will support Clothe A Kid. For more information, call 330-658-2181 or email victoria@brightdsl.net.

Rally, 3-5 p.m. Saturday, Wooster Public Square; speakers will address reproductive rights and gun safety.

Orrville fireworks, 10:15 p.m. Sunday. This is the 38th year the firefighters have presented the event. In the event of bad weather, fireworks will be postponed to the next clear night at 10:15 p.m. The decision to postpone the fireworks will be made as early as possible Sunday, based on the weather forecast for the 10 p.m. timeframe. WQKT 104.5 Wooster and the Orrville Firefighters Facebook page will announce a cancellation notice if it is necessary.

Freedom Rally & March , noon Monday, Wooster Public Square. At 1 p.m. the group will march along the sidewalk to City Hall and back.

Ohio Light Opera POPS Concert , 7 p.m. Monday. The annual concert is a free event to enjoy patriotic songs as a thank you to the community from The Ohio Light Opera. Guests will have time to watch concert and travel to enjoy Wooster's fireworks.

Wooster fireworks, 10 p.m. Monday, soccer field along Burbank and Oldman roads. There will be food and entertainment starting at 5 p.m.

CRUISIN’ in the ‘Ville, 10 a.m.-1 p.m., Saturday, July 17, Smithville United Methodist Church, 243 N. Milton St., Smithville. Donations will be accepted at registration, and the first 20 checked in vehicles will receive a plaque. Awards will be given to the Single People’s Choice Award and Judge Awards for the Best Vehicles in the categories: pre-30s, 40s and 50s, 60s and 70s, 80s+. All makes, models and years are welcome. All money raised will benefit missions. For more information, call 330-669-2371 or email smithvilleum@gmail.com.

"Clue," murder mystery dinner, 8:30 p.m. July 8 and 9, Berlin Park, by Holmes Center for the Arts and local actors. “Clue” will be performed as part of the Art Under the Stars series. The park and food trucks will open at 6 p.m. and the show will begin at 8:30 p.m. take lawn chairs. Tickets are available at Holmescenterforthearts.org .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3dP7fO_0gQa1Yl100

The Wayne County Historical Society Summer Community Band Concerts , 7 p.m. July 14 and 20. The WCHS band will be performing under the very capable baton of Randy Claes for the 11th year. On Thursday, July 14 the band will perform in “Downtown Wooster” on North Market Street. On Wednesday, July 20 the performance will be at Sonnenberg Village above Kidron.

The Wayne County Historical Society’s eight-building campus is open every Saturday, with tours at 1, 2, and 3 p.m. Admission is $5 for adults; free for those under 14. Special exhibits include “Votes for Women!”, “Apron Strings” and “A Season of Quilts: Spring.” The historical society is located at 546 E. Bowman St., Wooster. The parking lot entrance is on Spink Street just north of Bowman. For more information visit waynehistoricalohio.org or call 330-264-8856.

Goodwill Golf Classic , 9 a.m. Monday, July 25, Wooster Country Club; registration begins at 8:30 a.m. Fee is $500 per team or $135 for an individual. Proceeds will be used to support Goodwill’s employment and education programs throughout Wayne and Holmes counties. Register at www.goodwillconnect.org/golfclassic . Sponsorships are available. For more information, 330-287-5053 or email ahart@goodwillconnect.org.

Northern Ohio Railway Museum, 5515 Buffham Road, Seville, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturdays through Sept. 28. On the second and fourth Saturday of each month (weather permitting) ride an historic 1914 trolley car, Shaker Heights Rapid Transit car 12, on the museum’s demonstration railroad. Trolley rides are scheduled every hour on the hour 11 a.m.-3 pm. Adult and teen tickets are $4; children ages 6-12, $2; and ages 5 and younger, free. For more information, visit www.northernohiorailwaymuseum.org .

