West Hempstead, NY

ALERT CENTER: 15-year-old reported missing from West Hempstead

By News 12 Staff
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePolice are asking the public’s help to locate a missing teen from West Hempstead. According to police, Hever Doblado, 15, was last...

