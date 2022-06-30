ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Bend, WI

VIDEO | Tom Schwai serving a hot breakfast this Saturday morning at the Farmers’ Market

By Judy Steffes
washingtoncountyinsider.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWest Bend, Wi – Tom Schwai has a hot Saturday morning breakfast waiting for you at...

www.washingtoncountyinsider.com

Comments / 0

Related
washingtoncountyinsider.com

New Trail’s Edge Luxury Apartments in West Bend, WI are now move-in ready

West Bend, WI- Trail’s Edge Apartment’s model unit is open for tours and applications; contact the Director of Management, Shane Murphy, at 414-687-5258 [email protected] to sign up. The new Trail’s Edge Apartments are a great place for anyone to call home. Located centrally near the heart of...
WEST BEND, WI
washingtoncountyinsider.com

Submit your photos: Is your corn “knee high by the Fourth of July”

Washington Co., WI – Knee high by the Fourth of July is an old-timey saying in the farming community; an early visual that could signal a prosperous growing season. Below is Watson at Homestead View, LLC Farm in the town of Addison. We’ll have to wait until Watson has hit his teenage growth spurt to find out whether or not this is truly knee high corn.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, WI
foxcitiesmagazine.com

The Cherry on Top! Worth the Drive Ice Cream

‘Tis the season! Summer is for sunny days, warm breezes and road trips, and more often than not, that means ice cream. Strolling through a park or parked at a picnic table or bench, the cool treat is synonymous with being young and young at heart. And that’s just the cherry on top of what’s already a likely sweet and sticky day.
SHERWOOD, WI
CBS 58

After Sunday sun, Mother Nature launches her own fireworks on the 4th

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58)--Not the best of timing with this forecast. Sunday looks great. Highs in the low to mid 80s, especially away from the lake. The weather for all the fireworks Sunday evening looks nice too. And then we run into storms starting Monday, especially the second part of the day as a strong warm front lifts north. We actually have a slight risk of severe weather for much of the area too. Hail, damaging wind, and heavy rain all are threats.
MILWAUKEE, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wisconsin Food & Drinks
West Bend, WI
Food & Drinks
Local
Wisconsin Lifestyle
City
West Bend, WI
West Bend, WI
Lifestyle
Greater Milwaukee Today

GO Riteway celebrates grand opening, 65th anniversary

WEST BEND — GO Riteway Transportation Group held a ribbon-cutting ceremony to celebrate the grand opening of its new location in West Bend, and to celebrate the company’s 65th anniversary, on Wednesday. GO Riteway will provide transportation services out of its new location including the City Taxi and...
WEST BEND, WI
pleasantviewrealty.com

N1764 Forest Lake Rd, Campbellsport, WI, USA

Enjoy the tranquility of lake living seasonally or year round. This great home offers an open concept kitchen/dining and living room with awesome views of the lake! 2 bedrooms and ¾ bath plus a large deck lakeside. Home is being sold fully furnished (with the exception of a few small personal items), 2 kayaks, jon boat, 2 lawn mowers, towels, bedding and more. Pier and raft also included. Forest lake allows electric motors only so you can truly enjoy the peace and quiet and sounds of nature. Lake is surrounded by State forest land which offers many trails. Forest lake has a variety of fish including largemouth bass, bluegill, crappie, sunfish walleye and northern pike. Take a look now and you can enjoy the rest of the summer at the lake!
CAMPBELLSPORT, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hot Saturday#Breakfast#Brat#Sandwiches#Baloney#Food Drink#Local Life#Food Drink Info#Restaurant Info
wearegreenbay.com

What to know about the 2022 Wisconsin State Fair

(WFRV) – It’s a classic summer treat for most – the Wisconsin State Fair cream puffs. In a few days on July 12, fair officials will announce new delicious arrivals but for now, you should get up-to-date with the latest changes for this summer staple. First off,...
WISCONSIN STATE
washingtoncountyinsider.com

Notice of Badger Road bridge replacement over Kewaskum Creek

Kewaskum, WI – The Town of Kewaskum has posted a notice that it is proposing to replace the Badger Road Bridge over Kewaskum Creek. The proposed project involves a bridge (Badger Road) replacement and approach reconstruction for a total project construction length of approximately 300 feet. Project construction is anticipated to begin in June 2023 and will be completed in approximately two to three months.
KEWASKUM, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Semi-truck carrying beer overturns at Appleton intersection

APPLETON, Wis. (WBAY) - A semi-trailer carrying beer overturned at the intersection of Northland Ave. and Conkey St. in Appleton Saturday morning. The liquid cargo is leaking. Police tell Action 2 News that the driver received minor injuries and did not need to be taken to the hospital. The scene...
APPLETON, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
washingtoncountyinsider.com

The Kewaskum Krazy Kwilt is in good form for tonight’s fireworks

July 3, 2022 – Per the usual custom of those planning to attend the annual fireworks display at River Hill Park, 1150 Parkview Drive, Kewaskum, the hillside has morphed into one giant quilt of tarps, blankets and such for those who opted to arrive early to secure their favorite spot for the show. Some were there as early dawn on July 1 when folks were first allowed to stake their claim.
KEWASKUM, WI
washingtoncountyinsider.com

Boys’ discoveries in 1930’s farm fields around West Bend | By Dave Bohn

West Bend, WI – Over the last 15 years, Dave Bohn has been writing down memories of his childhood, growing up on the family farm, just south of West Bend on Hwy P. He hopes his writings will preserve the often-overlooked stories of ordinary farmers and everyday farm life in rural Washington County during the Great Depression through the eyes of a local farm boy.
WEST BEND, WI
washingtoncountyinsider.com

Obituary | Eric D. Robanske, 72, of West Bend, WI

July 1, 2022 – West Bend, WI – Eric D. Robanske, 72, of West Bend was called home to be with the Lord on Sunday, June 26, 2022, at his home with his wife by his side. He was born on February 18, 1950, to the late David and Cleo (nee Ross) Robanske in Walla Walla, WA.
WEST BEND, WI
washingtoncountyinsider.com

Pets and CBD – Cannabis Collective LLC | By Marissa Corbett

Washington Co., WI – Just like humans our furry family members are experiencing relief from many of the same issues we do. Issues like inflammation, pain, anxiety, and even seizures. How it works. Cannabidiol (CBD) is from the hemp plant. Hemp plants have extremely low levels of THC so...
WEST BEND, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

July 4th drinking and boating crackdown: 'Operation Dry Water'

MILWAUKEE - As some people hit the water over Fourth of July weekend, they won't be alone. The holiday weekend is one of the busiest times for Wisconsin waterways, but the American Boating Association said, nationwide, it's also one of the deadliest. "You’re not driving on a road where there’s...
DODGE COUNTY, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy