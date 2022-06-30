Groundbreaking on Oconee Co Administration Building

oconee courthouse

Today is a groundbreaking day in Oconee County, marking the ceremonial start of work on a new Oconee County Administration Building: activities are underway at 10 o’clock this morning at the future site of the 44 thousand square-foot building, which will go up at the intersection of Highways 15 and 441 in Oconee County. Government functions will move from the Oconee County courthouse to the new center.

The committee that is working on site selection for what will be a new sales tax-funded judicial center for Athens meets this afternoon in Athens, a session that’s underway at 4 o’clock.

Oconee County Commissioners and the mayors of municipalities in the County are meeting today: a 9 o’clock session at the courthouse in Watkinsville will focus on the division of dollars generated by an Oconee County Transportation Sales Tax.

