ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV & Videos

‘Money Heist: Korea’ Races to Top of Netflix Global Viewing Chart

By Patrick Frater
SFGate
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the article“Money Heist: Korea – Joint Economic Area” has become Netflix’s latest Korean-made international hit. The Korean remake of “La Casa de Papel” (aka “Money Heist”) is in first place on the streaming giant’s Global Non-English top ten chart over the last...

www.sfgate.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Hollywood Reporter

Disney Launches Howard University Fund to Support Black Storytellers

Disney has partnered with Howard University to help advance opportunities for underrepresented students in media and entertainment. The initiative, the Disney Storytellers Fund at Howard University, was announced by the Walt Disney Company on Sunday at the Essence Festival of Culture.More from The Hollywood ReporterSupreme Court Rulings Rocked -- and Rallied -- the 2022 CAA Amplify SummitCAA Amplify's In-Person Summit Returns: "A Place to Build Community, Reconnect and Recharge"Universal Releases 'Nope' Featurette Showcasing Diverse Below-the-Line Crew The multi-year program will provide stipends over a five-year period for student projects focused on storytelling across animation, digital design, gaming, journalism, live action, performing arts,...
MOVIES
SFGate

‘We Will Fight for This Film,’ Say ‘A Room of My Own’ Team as They Brace for Backlash

Georgian-German drama “A Room of My Own,” about a young woman looking for a female roommate in Tbilisi after her personal life implodes, has its team thinking about future reactions in the Republic of Georgia. But director Ioseb “Soso” Bliadze and actress/co-writer Taki Mumladze are “ready” to address subjects considered controversial in their home country, they tell Variety, from domestic abuse to same-sex relationships.
MOVIES
SFGate

Zoroastrians confront depletion of their ancient faith

NEW YORK (AP) — Among the world’s present-day religions, Zoroastrianism, founded more than 3,000 years ago, is one of the most ancient and historically influential. Yet even though its adherents maintain vibrant communities on four continents, they acknowledge their numbers are dauntingly small — perhaps 125,000 worldwide.
RELIGION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#North And South Korea#Money Heist#Korean#Global Non English#Variety#Spanish

Comments / 0

Community Policy