‘Money Heist: Korea’ Races to Top of Netflix Global Viewing Chart

Disney has partnered with Howard University to help advance opportunities for underrepresented students in media and entertainment. The initiative, the Disney Storytellers Fund at Howard University, was announced by the Walt Disney Company on Sunday at the Essence Festival of Culture.More from The Hollywood ReporterSupreme Court Rulings Rocked -- and Rallied -- the 2022 CAA Amplify SummitCAA Amplify's In-Person Summit Returns: "A Place to Build Community, Reconnect and Recharge"Universal Releases 'Nope' Featurette Showcasing Diverse Below-the-Line Crew The multi-year program will provide stipends over a five-year period for student projects focused on storytelling across animation, digital design, gaming, journalism, live action, performing arts,...

MOVIES ・ 27 MINUTES AGO