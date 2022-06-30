ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wausau, WI

Dorraugh Leads Woodchucks Over Green Bay

By Tom King
 3 days ago

WAUSAU, Wi (WSAU) — The Wausau Woodchucks won the first game of the series as they defeated the Green Bay Rockers...

Rafters Win Again, Woodchucks Fall In Michigan

TRAVERSE CITY, Mich. – (Wisconsin Woodchucks-WSAU) –For seven innings Friday night, the Wausau Woodchucks kept the Traverse City Pit Spitters from scoring an earned run. But that changed in the eighth, as a seven-run rally pushed Traverse City (16-17) to an 8-2 victory over the Woodchucks (16-17) in the series opener at Turtle Creek Stadium.
TRAVERSE CITY, MI
Protect Your Hearing This 4th of July

WAUSAU, WI (WSAU-WAOW)– Ahead of the Fourth of July celebrations, an area pediatrician is reminding people to think before acting. Fireworks are synonymous with the fourth of July, as people across the nation light the sky with a colorful display. But the fun tradition can have negative impacts on the body.
WAUSAU, WI
Here’s the New Portage County DA

STEVENS POINT, WI (WSAU) — Governor Tony Evers has appointed Cass Cousins as the new District Attorney for Portage County. Cousins comes to the position with a wealth of experience as a prosecutor, having served as the Assistant DA for the county from 2011-2018. During that time he helped to craft the county’s drug court and other diversion programs. Since leaving the DA’s office, he’s served as an assistant attorney general in the Criminal Litigation Unit of the Wisconsin Department of Justice. In this position, he prosecutes criminal offenses related to drug overdose deaths and complex drug trafficking conspiracies.
PORTAGE COUNTY, WI

