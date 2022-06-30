ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Delaware State

Delaware Legislature passes historic bond bill of $1.4 billion

By Meredith Newman, Delaware News Journal
Delaware Online | The News Journal
Delaware Online | The News Journal
 3 days ago

The General Assembly on Wednesday passed the largest bond bill in state history, with $1.4 billion going toward construction projects and infrastructure improvements in Delaware.

The bond bill is one of the most important priorities for lawmakers during the session, which ends Thursday. The Legislature last week passed the state’s operating budget, which included raises for state employees and increased funding for health care workers and bus drivers.

See how $1.4 billion will be spent READ IT: See how $1.4 billion will be spent

Unlike the budget, the bond bill needed bipartisan support because it requires a voting threshold of 75%. It received nearly unanimous support in both chambers this week. It now heads to the governor's desk.

Nearly a quarter of this funding, about $331.4 million, will go toward completing road projects across the state, with funding also going toward fixing roads in the worst shape.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3rRzGp_0gQZz5Rt00

More than $285 million will be designated for school construction projects in school districts in all three counties. The School Safety and Security Fund received $10 million, which is expected to allow districts to hire school resource officers or constables, in the wake of the massacre in Uvalde, Texas.

DELAWARE POLITICS Delaware lawmakers are trying to make schools safer. Here's how a new bill may help.

A number of Wilmington projects received funding, including the Riverfront Development Corp. and Frawley stadium. This money, $24.5 million in total, will also go to improvements for South Market Street and Fort Christina, among other things.

“With those numbers, that’s jobs,” Sen. Jack Walsh, D-Stanton, said of the bond bill. “That's good-paying, prevailing wage jobs back out into the community for all of us.”

Many of the Senate Republicans on Wednesday praised the bond bill and the work of the committee. Sen. David Wilson, R-Cedar Creek Hundred, expressed frustration on how he wished the Food Bank of Delaware received more funding. Wilson overall praised the contents of the bill, though he abstained from voting.

“Obviously, nobody ever gets all they want in the bond bill or the budget,” said Sen. Colin Bonini, R-Dover. “We got more resources to more folks who affect the quality of life of Delawareans than we ever have. And I've been downstairs for 20-plus years in that committee.”

Contact Meredith Newman at (302) 256-2466 or at mnewman@delawareonline.com. Follow her on Twitter at @MereNewman.

This article originally appeared on Delaware News Journal: Delaware Legislature passes historic bond bill of $1.4 billion

Comments / 1

Related
wdac.com

Delaware Lawmakers End Legislative Session

DOVER, DE (AP) – Delaware lawmakers have wrapped up their legislative session after a successful push by Democrats to enact measures tightening gun ownership laws and expanding access to abortions. Gov. John Carney signed a package of gun control measures that fellow Democrats rammed through the General Assembly in the wake of recent mass shootings in other states. Lawmakers also put the finishing touches on record-setting spending plans. They consist of a $5.1 billion operating budget, a $1.46 billion capital budget, and $69.4 million in grants to community organizations, nonprofit groups, and volunteer fire companies.
DELAWARE STATE
delawarepublic.org

State lawmakers pass new rules for rent increases at manufactured homes parks

The only major tenant’s rights bill to pass during this year sets new rules for when and how landowners can increase rents for manufactured home owners. State Sen. John Walsh’s bill also expands the number of manufactured home owners eligible for state rental assistance and prohibits landowners from increasing rent if they do not fix outstanding health and safety problems.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
Delaware State
Local
Delaware Government
starvedrock.media

Delaware enacts six laws related to guns

(The Center Square) – Six laws related to guns, all tied to measures advocated regularly following high-attention shootings, have been enacted in Delaware. Signed by Democratic Gov. John Carney in a Thursday ceremony, the House of Representatives’ measures ban the sale of assault weapons; raise most firearms purchase ages from 18 to 21; and strengthens background checks. The Senate legislation limits high-capacity magazines; puts gun manufacturers and dealers on notice, including accountability for reckless and negligent actions; and bans devices that can convert handguns to fully automatic weapons.
DELAWARE STATE
WDEL 1150AM

Improvements planned at state park campgrounds

The state of Delaware is getting 3.2 million dollars in federal funding to improve campgrounds at several state parks. The funds are from the US Economic Development Administration and are earmarked for Cape Henlopen, Delaware Seashore, Killens Pond, Lums Pond, and Trap Pond state parks. The improvements include:. Cape Henlopen:...
DELAWARE STATE
WDEL 1150AM

'Let a challenge go to the courts' | Vote-by-mail bill passes Delaware House after constitutionality debate

A two-hour discussion focused on the constitutionality of creating a vote-by-mail system in Delaware ended up with a bill permitting it passing largely on party lines. Delaware House members from both parties called numerous attorneys, attempting to prove legislators did, or didn't, have the ability to pass Senate Bill 320, which grants Delawareans the option to request a ballot be mailed to them 7-30 days before an election.
DELAWARE STATE
WGAL

Deadline nears for passage of Pennsylvania budget

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Pennsylvania lawmakers are running out of time to reach a deal for the state budget. The deadline is midnight. Pennsylvania Senate Republicans have signaled it is unlikely they will reach a deal by that time. The state Senate has already scheduled sessions for the weekend. The...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Infrastructure#Senate Republicans#Politics State#Politics Legislative#Delaware Legislature#The General Assembly#Wilmington
Cape Gazette

Ground is broken for new Sussex Family Court

The long-awaited groundbreaking ceremony took place June 28 in downtown Georgetown on the site of what will be the new Sussex County Family Court building at the corner of Race and Market streets, across from the Sussex County Courthouse. “This is a great day for the Family Court of the...
GEORGETOWN, DE
delawarepublic.org

Vote-by-mail bill passes, heads to Gov. Carney

Delawareans will likely be able to vote by mail this year, pending a signature from Gov. John Carney. House lawmakers passed a bill on Wednesday making voting by mail a permanent feature of state elections starting on July 1st, despite fervent opposition from both House and Senate Republicans. The bill’s...
DELAWARE STATE
WDEL 1150AM

Sunken ship added to Delaware's reef system

Divers have a new site to check out just off the coast of Delaware. DNREC sunk a retired ship last week at a reef site 16.5 miles offshore and at depth of 86 feet. WATCH the sinking on DNREC's YouTube Channel. The Texas Star was last used as a commercial...
DELAWARE STATE
MyChesCo

Wolf Administration Urges Pennsylvanians to Prepare for Hurricane Season, Consider Purchasing Flood Insurance

HARRISBURG, PA — Pennsylvania Acting Insurance Commissioner Michael Humphreys and Pennsylvania Emergency Management Agency Director Randy Padfield, reflecting on the impacts of Hurricane Agnes 50 years ago, is urging property owners to prepare for hurricane season by considering flood insurance to protect their homes, businesses, and possessions. For many Pennsylvanians, extreme weather, including flooding and damages caused by hurricanes and severe thunderstorms, can be a common occurrence throughout the summer months and into the fall.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Infrastructure Construction
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Senate
WMDT.com

Five DE state parks getting upgrades with federal dollars coming their way

DELAWARE- Federal dollars are going to improving Delaware campground amenities, but just how important is making that investment?. “The more popular it gets the more investments you have to make, the more maintenance you have to do the more you improve them the more popular they get,” Delaware Natural Resources and Environmental Control Secretary Shawn Garvin said.
DELAWARE STATE
Cape Gazette

Delaware House passes three gun bills

The Delaware House passed three gun safety bills June 28, approving measures that will raise the age to purchase most firearms, hold gunmakers and gun dealers responsible for reckless actions, and prohibit the possession or sale of devices that can convert semi-automatic weapons into automatic firearms. The bills are part...
DELAWARE STATE
WHYY

Louisiana group to spend summer in Rehoboth Beach to draw support for their fight against Gulf Coast gas terminals

As beach goers descend on Rehoboth Beach this holiday weekend, they’ll be joined by some visitors from Louisiana on a mission. Members of the Louisiana Bucket Brigade hope to gain support for their fight against the construction of natural gas shipping terminals near their homes along the Gulf Coast during a summer-long campaign in Rehoboth.
REHOBOTH BEACH, DE
Town Square LIVE News

Delaware’s 2023 budget signed, starts July 1

  On the wings of another staggering surplus, Gov. John Carney on Tuesday signed the $5.1 billion 2023 operating budget for Delaware. It takes effect Friday, July 1. The operating budget, Senate Bill 250, is the largest in Delaware’s history, reflecting a rise in spending of 6.9% in spending over the previous year. It also will increase Delaware’s Rainy Day ... Read More
DELAWARE STATE
wnav.com

Maryland’s Law Enforcement Officers’ Bill of Rights Repealed as of Today

As a result of a law that was signed by Governor Lawrence Hogan, the State’s Attorney General obtained sole right to investigate officer-involved shootings. The bill mandated the repeal of the Maryland Law Enforcement Officer’s Rights, which has been around since the 1970s. The LEO’s Bill of rights dictated that police officers accused of misconduct, including the excessive use of force, could only be investigated by fellow officers — not civilians. The new law requires counties to assemble Police Accountability Boards (PAB) and Administrative Charging Committees (ACC), where civilians will have a role in reviewing and investigating allegations of misconduct, and in certain cases, in meting out administrative repercussions. Sen. William C. “Will” Smith Jr., the law’s chief sponsor, said a major priority of the new law was to empower the attorney general to prosecute police officers that he or she alleges are criminally at fault based on the investigation.
MARYLAND STATE
WBOC

Delaware Auditor Dodges Felony Charges, Guilty of Misconduct

DOVER, Del. (AP) - Jurors on Friday returned a mixed verdict in the public corruption trial of Delaware State Auditor Kathy McGuiness, acquitting her of felony public corruption charges, but finding her guilty of three misdemeanors. McGuiness, a Democrat elected in 2018, is the first statewide elected official in Delaware...
DELAWARE STATE
Delaware Online | The News Journal

Delaware Online | The News Journal

6K+
Followers
1K+
Post
828K+
Views
ABOUT

Delaware News - Delawareonline is the home page of The News Journal with in depth and updated local news.

 http://delawareonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy