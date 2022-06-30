How to save money on gas this weekend

Despite high gas prices, AAA predicts 47.9 million people will travel 50 miles or more during the July 4 holiday.

AAA reports this is an increase of 3.7% over Independence Day travel in 2021. AAA predicts a new record will be set, despite historically high gas prices with millions going on vacation.

“Earlier this year, we started seeing the demand for travel increase, and it’s not tapering off,” wrote Paula Twidale, senior vice president, AAA Travel in a statement.

She said travel volumes continue to trend upwards with “no sign of slowing down.”

The US Department of Energy recommends ways to help motorists save money on gas before a trip and while traveling.

Slowing down, cleaning out the trunk, having the correct tire pressure and using gasoline apps are some ways motorists are saving money on sky-high gas prices.

Speeding and aggressive driving use more gas and decrease fuel economy.

While vehicles reach optimal fuel economy at different speeds, gas mileage usually decreases rapidly at speeds above 50 miles per hour. Each 5 mph driven over 50 mph is like paying an additional 35 cents per gallon for gas, according to the US Department of Energy.

Reducing speed by 5 to 10 mph can improve fuel economy by 7% to 14%, according to the U.S. Department of Energy. The department reports, speeding, rapid acceleration and braking — aggressive driving — wastes gas mileage by roughly 15% to 30% at highway speeds (75 mph) and 10% to 40% in stop-and-go traffic.

The department recommends using cruise control on the highway to maintain a constant speed as vehicles use the most energy when accelerating. Accelerating and braking gently can improve gas mileage by 15% to 30% at highway speeds (75 mph) and 10% to 40% in stop-and-go traffic. If the vehicle has a manual transmission, upshift as soon as possible without “lugging” the engine. Fuel can be saved by skip-shifting by going directly from first gear to third.

AAA research shows unless premium fuel is recommended or required by the vehicle manufacturer, it provides no added benefit.

CLEAN THE TRUNK

Driving with extra weight in the trunk requires more fuel to propel the vehicle.

According to the US Department of Energy, an extra 100 pounds in a trunk reduces gas mileage about 1%. It takes more fuel to accelerate a heavier car, and the reduction in fuel economy is greater for small cars than for larger models.

Hauling rooftop cargo also increases drag, which can reduce fuel economy from 2% to 8% in stop-and go driving, 6% to 17% on the highway, and 10% to 25% at 65–75 mph. Remove special carriers when not in use.

On the highway, even an empty bike, canoe rack can reduce fuel economy, and a loaded rack or car-top container will have a major effect on gas mileage, according to AAA.

AAA also recommends minimizing use of air conditioning if you can. Even at highway speeds, open windows have less effect on fuel economy than the engine power required to operate the air conditioning compressor.

In hot weather, park in the shade or use a windshield sunscreen to lessen heat buildup inside the car. This reduces the need for air conditioning (and thus fuel) to cool down the car.

TRACKING FUEL PRICES

AAA recently launched a cellphone app AAA TripTik shows gas station locations and latest prices, attractions, restaurants, AAA certified auto repair facilities and hotels. The app shows prices for a preferred grade of gas and sorts gas stations by distance. It maps out a turn-by-turn route with up to 25 stopovers to create a complete road trip.

AAA also tracks gas prices through gasprices.aaa.com.

GAS APPS; REWARDS SAVE

There’s a variety of money-saving cell phone apps offering cash back or points for gasoline purchases.

Gas apps like GasBuddy show the lowest prices in an area. Other apps include Gas Guru, Waze, MapQuest, GetUpside, Fuelio, BPme Rewards, Shell Fuel Rewards, Speedy Rewards and Ibotta.

GasBuddy offers a card that connects to the user’s bank account. Currently, the card is promising up to 25 cents off a gallon of gas at the pump.

GetUpside helps motorists save up to 25 cents a gallon at RaceTrac, Exxon, Circle K, Chevron, Shell, Sunoco, Mobil and more after downloading the app. Users take a photo of their receipt and it’s totaled in the app.

BPme Rewards from BP gas stations has a BPme Rewards app. Participants save 5 cents a gallon during the first month and every month after, by spending at least $100 in gas at BP.

Shell Fuel Rewards give 3 cents to 5 cents per gallon off at Shell stations.

The Speedy Rewards through Speedway app gives 10 points for every gallon of gas bought and 20 points per dollar spent inside the store. Speedway allows users to redeem 1,750 points for a fuel savings discount of 10 cents per gallon.

Fuelio helps find cheaper gas and tracks fill up and provides a mileage log and how to manage vehicle expenses, including tolls, parking fees and maintenance costs.