Shelby County, TN

DA candidates take stands with dueling positions in ‘spirited’ debate

By Karanja A. Ajanaku
tri-statedefender.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWith Election Day on Aug. 4 and early voting set to begin on July 15, the candidates for Shelby County District Attorney General each think the other is a seriously bad choice for the job. Incumbent Amy Weirich, the GOP standard-bearer, and attorney Steve Mulroy, who emerged as the...

tri-statedefender.com

Comments / 1

actionnews5.com

Choices now the only abortion clinic in Shelby County

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Choices Memphis Center for Reproductive Health is now the only clinic providing abortions in Shelby County. CEO of Choices Jennifer Pepper says the clinic is providing abortions to those who fit into to the current six-week ban in Tennessee. On Tuesday a court allowed the state’s...
WATN Local Memphis

Mayor Lee Harris has a new approach to increase gun safety, and he is ready to share

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Mayor Lee Harris is scheduled to host a media preview through zoom Thursday, June 30 at 10 a.m. to share his plans to make the city of Memphis safer. Mayor Harris has made it clear that gun safety, reducing crime and decreasing gun violence are some of his priority concerns, and now he is pushing a new project to work with law enforcement, community leaders and advocates, and gun owners.
WREG

TN law that increases sentencing takes effect Friday

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A new law takes effect July 1 in Tennessee that will keep some criminals locked up longer. The “Truth in Sentencing” law takes effect. It requires offenders serve 100 percent of their sentence for certain violent crimes like murder, especially aggravated robbery and especially aggravated burglary. A list of other crimes, including […]
actionnews5.com

Thousands of Tennessee license plates headed to Shelby County mailboxes

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - For those waiting months for their new Tennessee license plate, the Shelby County Clerk’s Office has stated the process to ship more than 8,000 plates that have been packaged and waiting for delivery to the Shelby County mailroom. Now the debate still continues as to...
WREG

R-Bernard funeral home fined for overdue fees, not submitting reports

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– A local funeral home that has gained a national spotlight with the Netflix show Buried by the Bernards is in trouble once again. The Board of Funeral Directors says R-Bernard didn’t pay fees overdue for more than two years. They also say the Orange Mound business didn’t submit required annual reports for three […]
Covington Leader

Mason mayor Emmit Gooden arrested for driving on a revoked drivers license

Mason Mayor Emmit “Dwayne” Gooden was arrested early Monday morning and charged with driving on a revoked license. While traveling southbound on Hwy. 51 at 2 a.m., a Munford police officer pulled him over because his driver side brake light was out. He was notified Gooden had two...
tri-statedefender.com

Forty principals, really?

A few weeks ago, the Memphis Shelby County Schools announced it was replacing 40 of the school system’s elementary, middle, and high school principals. I was shocked when I first heard the news. This is unprecedented, and being a former principal, I know how contentious and disruptive such a...
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

CAPTURED: Accused murderer arrested by US Marshals, TBI says

MEMPHIS. Tenn. — UPDATE 07/02 12 P.M.:. According to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI), Beard was found and arrested in Memphis by US Marshals. Just a day after checking himself out of a Memphis hospital with a gunshot wound to his leg, a man has been added to the Tennessee Most Wanted list for killing an 18-year-old man and injuring two children under the age of 18, according to District Attorney Mark Davidson.
actionnews5.com

Available options to offset MLGW bill hikes

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - MLGW issued a warning Thursday, telling customers that summer utility bills are about to skyrocket by as much as 40-percent. Action News 5 is taking action for you, reaching out to government agencies and non-profits to find out what kind of utility assistance is available in Memphis and Shelby County.
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Mearl Purvis to retire from FOX13 News

After more than 30 years on television and 18 years on the FOX13 newsdesk, Mearl Purvis will anchor her final newscasts on July 29, 2022. Mearl graduated from Jackson State University and worked as a reporter & anchor in Charlotte, New Haven, Jackson and Nashville before moving to Memphis in 1992. In 2004 Mearl found her home at the FOX13 anchor desk. She has been an integral part of FOX13 News’ coverage of major local news and weather events for nearly two decades; including the Mississippi River floods and the 50th anniversary of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s death. She has shared a stage with world leaders including Desmond Tutu, Mikhail Gorbachev, U.S. presidents Jimmy Carter and Bill Clinton. Mearl has won eight Regional Emmy Awards, the prestigious Edward R. Murrow Award, the equally prestigious George Foster Peabody Award, and the J.C. Penny Missouri Award.
actionnews5.com

VIDEO: Postal carrier robbed at gunpoint in Raleigh

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A United States Postal Service letter carrier was robbed at gunpoint Thursday. The incident happened on Green Hall Way in Raleigh just before 2 p.m. USPS shared the neighbor’s Ring camera footage of the robber, who was seen driving a white Chrysler 400 with black rims.
