Meet the athletes on the All-Bulletin boys and girls lacrosse teams

By Jimmy Zanor, The Bulletin
 3 days ago
After a five-year absence, we are pleased to present our 2022 All-Bulletin boys and girls lacrosse teams. Athletes were selected with the assistance of coaches from Norwich Free Academy, Norwich Technical High School, Griswold High School, Plainfield High School, and Killingly High School.

The boys' team features eight students, while the girls' team features six students. The group altogether includes award winners, top scorers and tournament champions.

The All-Bulletin track and field and All-Bulletin softball team have already been published online. Over the next several days, The Bulletin will announce All-Bulletin teams for baseball, as well as golf and tennis.

All-Bulletin Boys Lacrosse Team

Anthony Ballestrini, Norwich Free Academy: Wildcats junior attackman scored 53 goals and had 29 assists. He was voted the team’s Outstanding Offensive Player award.

Nolan Brown, Norwich Free Academy: Wildcats senior attackman scored 38 goals and had 11 assists. He was voted the team’s Most Valuable Player award.

Tommy Brunelli, Norwich Free Academy: Wildcats junior midfielder/face-off specialist scored 11 goals and had 18 assists with 160 ground balls. He was voted the team’s Coaches award.

Connor DeVega, Norwich Free Academy: Wildcats senior was voted the team’s Outstanding Defensive Player award.

Logan Jenkins, Norwich Free Academy: Wildcats sophomore midfielder scored 42 goals and had 23 assists.

Quinn Perkins, Norwich Free Academy: Wildcats senior attackman scored 33 goals and had 30 assists.

Demetri Ryan, Norwich Tech: Warriors senior scored 34 goals and 19 assists to lead the Norwich Tech-Windham Tech co-op team to an 8-8 record and a berth in the Class S state tournament.

Sam Sweeney, Norwich Free Academy: Wildcats Senior goalie averaged 12 saves per game as NFA went 10-8, including 1-1 in the Class L state tournament.

All-Bulletin Girls Lacrosse Team

Makala Dube, Killingly: Senior midfielder scored 64 goals and dished out 21 assists. She also had 70 draw controls.

Erika Horne, Killingly: Sophomore goalkeeper made 127 saves as Killingly went 10-6 to qualify for the Class M tournament. Killingly also captured the ECC Division III title.

Emily Lamparelli, Killingly: Sophomore midfielder scored 36 goals and had 10 assists. She also had 49 draw controls.

Molly Page, Norwich Free Academy: Wildcats freshman attacker scored 63 goals with a 76 shooting percentage. She also had 10 assists and 25 ground balls.

Alice-Anne Rourke, Norwich Free Academy: Wildcats sophomore scored 50 goals with a 71 shooting percentage. She also had 14 assists, 50 ground balls, and 63 draw controls.

Kuranda Ruggiero, Griswold: Wolverines junior midfielder was one of the top scorers in the ECC while leading a young team.

