Fabulous Mojos play the Barn in Sauquoit Thursday. How they offer a 'smorgasborg' of music

The Summer Music Series at The Barn on Paris Hill continues Thursday, June 30 with the Fabulous Mojos.

Featuring Rebecca Miner on vocals, Nelson Rudiak on sax, Tim Baldwin on guitar and vocals, John Handzel on bass and Bob Allen or Mike Phlen on drums, the fab quartet delivers a vast variety of sounds interweaving around a rocking, bluesy, soul-filled jazzy vibe.

"We play a little bit of everything from blues and jazz to old county like Patsy Cline and classic rock like the Beatles," Rudiak assessed. "Our music is like a smorgasbord of different styles. We are like the Ponderosa Steak House of fine music."

The Barn is a unique venue with a huge hall and terrific sound, he complimented, and they always find an appreciative crowd there. Especially now, as Rudiak said he thinks the seclusion of the pandemic has actually led to musicians and their audiences appreciating each other that much more now. He said they all agree it is nice to be back out and playing live again.

The Fabulous Mojos definitely look forward to meetings friends old and new at the Barn and bringing them along for the party. Their music is indeed the magical mojo for a fun evening out listening to great music with great friends.

"We are five people who really love what we are doing and want the audience to have as much fun as we are having onstage," Rudiak said.

The concert is from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Admission is free, but the series is supported by audience donations. Concertgoers can bring their own food, snacks and beverages.

There also is a cash snack bar with proceeds going to Three Steeples United. Tables and chairs are indoors and there is an outdoor listening area.

The Barn is behind Three Steeples United, 2819 Old Route 12 on Paris Hill in Sauquoit.

Mike Jaquays is the community news reporter for the Mid-York Weekly. Email him atmjaquays@gannett.com.