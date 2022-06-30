ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Millersport, OH

Millersport news: Traditional BLASST event to be held Friday

By Carol King
Lancaster Eagle-Gazette
Lancaster Eagle-Gazette
 3 days ago

The Buckeye Lake Area Star Spangled Tradition will be held Friday. The fireworks display is a tradition for many years at Buckeye Lake. Join in the celebration on land or by boat.

Boat parade

The 2022 Independence Day Boat Parade will take place beginning at 11 a.m. Saturday, July 2. The parade will start at Lieb’s Island and travel to Waterfront to be judged. The Grand Marshals for this year’s parade are Ron & Trudy Craig and Lou Maresca. The theme of the parade is Your Patriotic Superhero – Superheroes, Special Forces, Public Defenders or Patriotic.  Prizes will be awarded for the Most Patriotic, Most Creative, and People’s Choice.

Shrek: The Musical

Shrek: The Musical, based on the famous Dreamworks franchise of the same name, is a contemporary comedy musical about everyone’s favorite Ogre, Shrek, on a great and noble quest to get his swamp back and along the way he makes some new friends, saves a princess, and realizes that fairytales should really be updated.  Millersport Community Theatre’s production, led by Millersport’s own Josh Whetstone, is a show for all ages as it is rated G.  Some Millersport faces you may recognize include:  Brenton LeuVoy, Johanna Whetstone-LeuVoy, Lynda Whetstone, McKayla Murphy, Evan Bruckelmeyer, Stephen Warner and many more!  Show dates are July 8th and 9th at 7:30 p.m. and July 10th at 2:00 p.m.  House will open thirty minutes prior to showtime.  The show will take place in the Millersport Elementary Auditorium, 11850 Lancaster Street in Millersport. Tickets are $15 reserved seating.  Tickets are first come first served and can be bought at www.mctohio.com or by reserving through millersportmunityttre@gmail.com. Tickets will be available at the door, but do not wait until then, tickets are selling incredibly fast for this production.

