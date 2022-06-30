ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sandwich, MA

Lovely woods, fields and epic marsh views: This is East Sandwich Game Farm

By Eric Williams, Cape Cod Times
Cape Cod Times
Cape Cod Times
 3 days ago

SANDWICH — The East Sandwich Game Farm is a sweet 133-acre chunk of lovely woods, fields and epic marsh views. It's owned by the state and maintained by the good folks at the Thornton W. Burgess Society , who are perhaps best known for their connection to the awesome Green Briar Nature Center and amazing Jam Kitchen, also in Sandwich.

According to the Burgess website: "The Game Farm abuts Talbot’s Point Conservation Area and together, they offer over 245 acres of open space." So you get two great nature areas for the (free) price of one. And that meant a pretty good leg-stretcher of a hike.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=09TYpj_0gQZwbx300

My only bit of advice would be to plan this hike around the time of high tide, when the marshes are filled in with water. It just adds to the blue dreamscape of the entire experience, especially since almost every trail includes a bench with a marsh vista.

There's a big field in the middle of the place with a cool bat house, part of a recent state initiative to give bats a clean home that is free of the dreaded White-nose Syndrome, a deadly fungal disease.

At the end of the game farm trail. I passed over a footbridge. Now I was entering the Talbot's Point Conservation Area. You might want to think of hiking here as "on the fritz," because the beautiful 112-acre area was donated to the town of Sandwich in 1964 by Dr. Fritz Talbot.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1DwILm_0gQZwbx300

One of the trails winds around an island-like upland that projects out into the huge marsh. This was my favorite part of the hike, kind of way out there and festooned with rhododendrons and cool trees. According to the town of Sandwich, "some of the state’s oldest pitch pines" are in residence there, and apparently they can live as long as 200 years.

But for humans, this hike is a super-pleasant way to spend a couple of hours in a lovely place on Cape Cod. Parking for the East Sandwich Game Farm is off Route 6A, next to Scorton Creek (517 Old King's Highway, Sandwich on mapping apps).

More: Curious Cape Cod: Great loop hike through Crowes Pasture that starts with a bang

More: Curious Cape Cod: Erosion hike in Wellfleet

This article originally appeared on Cape Cod Times: Lovely woods, fields and epic marsh views: This is East Sandwich Game Farm

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WBEC AM

LOOK: Breathtaking MA Mansion Features 21 Rooms, Bowling Alley and More

Have you ever wanted a home that you never needed to leave? Have you ever wanted to live near the beach? Have you ever wanted to live on the Cape? Well, for a whopping $9,999,500 you could own a beautiful estate in Massachusetts and have all of those wishes easily checked off of your list. Located on Cape Cod in the village of East Orleans, this home has it all. Sotheby's International Realty is the listing agent and we're talking about luxury personified.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
country1025.com

8 Awesome Places To Visit While On Nantucket

Nantucket is a pretty magical place. And these 8 places should go on your itinerary while you’re on Nantucket because you’ll love them!. Tour the Nantucket Whaling Museum, which is located in the original candle-making factory in Nantucket. 13 Broad Street. Dreamland Film and Performing Arts Center. NANTUCKET’S...
NANTUCKET, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Massachusetts Industry
Local
Massachusetts Business
City
Wellfleet, MA
City
Sandwich, MA
Sandwich, MA
Business
WCVB

Two Cape Cod towns postpone Fourth of July fireworks because of endangered birds

HINGHAM, Mass. — Two Cape Cod communities will be celebrating the Fourth of July weekend without their traditional fireworks because of the presence of endangered nesting birds. Hingham will celebrate Independence Day with a parade, but no rockets red glare, after organizers with the =AZV2EQmC7XFqiaxCLnl0ASPQMpoMFA7nbfGIrcjPBaED_3zgmbzfG9JfvjHX5mAat0mG0D76HCJeFUUzM2Kq_ba_kDJTUnz3dFOLVaWoXpd853EsOSkBhidf-TShIXFslIS-uHx9V-ubf4EKNFOTbAZ2PkWhGZcVoYS_6SASXjhRmg&__tn__=%2CO%2CP-R" target="_blank">Hingham Lions Club announced...
HINGHAM, MA
wgbh.org

Out on Boston harbor, a tale of a whale watch

There’s a rare, enchanted moment naturalist Laura Lilly hopes for whenever she leads a whale watch — when a whale gets close enough and looks right at the boat, gazing at the people who came to marvel at it. “We've seen breaching, we've seen open mouth feeding, all...
BOSTON, MA
businessnhmagazine.com

Kelly’s Roast Beef Coming to Salem

Kelly’s Roast Beef has recently signed a commitment with three franchisee partners to build up to 43 units with an additional six restaurants within the greater New England area including Salem. “Kelly’s Roast Beef has been a staple within the Boston community for over 70 years. During that time,...
SALEM, MA
capecod.com

New True Crime Book Examines Cape Cod Serial Killer

TRURO – Best-selling author Casey Sherman has written a new book about a murder case involving a serial killer on Cape Cod in the 1960’s who committed crimes in Truro and Provincetown. Sherman’s new book, Helltown: The Untold Story of a Serial Killer on Cape Cod, explores the...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Outdoor Info#What To Do#Epic#East Sandwich Game Farm#Green Briar Nature Center#Point Conservation Area
Inquirer and Mirror

Monomoy compound hits the market for $56 million

(July 1, 2022) A 3.5-acre waterfront compound in Monomoy hit the market this morning for a record $56 million. The Berkeley Avenue property, overlooking Nantucket Harbor, is owned by venture capitalist Evan Jones and his wife Cindy, a wildlife photographer. It includes a four-bedroom, four-and-a-half-bath main house with 8,850 square-feet of living space, and two guest houses with another six bedrooms between them.
NANTUCKET, MA
vineyardgazette.com

Home Port Restaurant Has New Owners

Home Port Restaurant owners Bob and Sarah Nixon this week announced the sale of the Menemsha mainstay to Boston restaurateur Seth Woods and his business partner Eric Berke, both seasonal residents of Aquinnah, for nearly $2.6 million. “The Home Port restaurant, the long-standing Menemsha institution, has resumed operations under a...
AQUINNAH, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Agriculture
NewsBreak
Industry
capecod.com

Fourth of July Fireworks Times Across the Cape

HYANNIS – A number of Fourth of July fireworks celebrations are scheduled across the Cape and Islands this weekend. Friday, July 1, Orleans will host its 2022 Independence Day fireworks at dusk at Rock Harbor, with a rain date of July 5. On Saturday, July 2 in Chatham, fireworks...
ORLEANS, MA
WCVB

Some Bostonians call it a 'spuckie', but what exactly is it?

NEEDHAM, Mass. — New Deal Fruitin Revere, Massachusetts, is a shrine to the art of the sandwich, or should we say, spuckie!. The owner of Boston's Politically Incorrect North End Food Tours, Anthony Gesualdi, takes Shayna Seymour to Monica's Mercato on Salem Street to further indulge in the spuckie and learn about its anatomy.
BOSTON, MA
capeandislands.org

'The B&B burnout is real.' Some Cape innkeepers are moving out

After two years in Barnstable, Allison and Keith McDonald are selling Ashley Manor and moving back to California. "One of our favorite lines is, 'I've always wanted to own an inn,'" says Keith. "Rethink that. There’s a big balance: quality of life versus quality of the business." "It's not...
BARNSTABLE, MA
MassLive.com

In its second season, Polar Park has helped transform Worcester’s Canal District, but it’s also introduced new challenges

It’s a late spring weeknight and Polar Park is packed and boisterous. The Worcester Red Sox are playing a home game and there’s an energy in the air. Outside the park, the streets are quieter. As the fans enter the gates, the streets in Worcester’s Canal District begin to empty. Stragglers stay for dinner in one of the neighborhood’s restaurants, but the majority of visitors are there for the main event.
WORCESTER, MA
Cape Cod Times

Cape Cod Times

2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
387K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Hyannis, MA from Cape Cod Times.

 http://capecodtimes.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy