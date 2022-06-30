'Ann Maguire Day' honors longtime Provincetown LGBTQ+ activist

PROVINCETOWN - Longtime activist, advocate and political mover and shaker Ann Maguire will be recognized with the Helping Our Women’s 2022 Betty Villari Community Service Award on Thursday, which Provincetown recently established as “Ann Maguire Day.”

"There is a fierceness in her, and a grit in her, along with empathy and compassion that is no-nonsense," Gwynne Guzzeau, executive director of Helping Our Women (HOW), said.

Since 1993, Helping Our Women (HOW) has been assisting women in Truro, Wellfleet, Eastham and Provincetown with chronic or debilitating health conditions.

HOW, a nonprofit organization, offers support through coordinating transportation to health care appointments, providing access to financial help and offering COMPASS programs for wellness and social engagement.

In preparation for Thursday's event, Guzzeau went back into HOW's archives and stumbled upon something that almost seemed like kismet.

In 1992, a group was forming which only a year later become HOW. It held a retreat to discuss plans for the organization's future.

The guest speaker for the retreat? Ann Maguire.

"On the agenda it says something like 'Ann Maguire, nonprofit organizations and super service,'" Guzzeau said. "I love that language, super service. She's been involved from the very beginning."

'Ann Maguire Day'

Maguire, will be presented with the Betty Villari Award at the 29th annual HOW meeting at the Provincetown Inn.

The award was created in 2017 to honor HOW founding member Betty Villari and recognizes members who have made a significant contribution to their communities.

Maguire is a fixture in the LGBTQ+ community in Massachusetts, from opening the popular lesbian bar Somewhere in Boston to volunteering at LGBTQ+ community centers.

She also is a founding member of the National and Massachusetts Breast Cancer Coalitions and has been integral in their success.

On June 13, the Provincetown Select Board recognized June 30 as "Ann Maguire Day," honoring her activism within the community.

"What she's really about is asking and telling and just getting it done," Guzzeau said of Maguire. "She didn't sit back and say 'OK, executive director and staff, go forth and do.' It's very much, we'll be there, and you're going to be there with me, and I'm going to show you how it's done."

Susan Troyan, a breast cancer surgeon at the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, who worked with Maguire in forming the National and Massachusetts Breast Cancer Coalitions, will speak at the June 30 meeting.

If you go

What? Helping Our Women's 29th Annual Meeting

Where? The Provincetown Inn

When? June 30, 5:30 p.m.

This article originally appeared on Cape Cod Times: 'Ann Maguire Day' honors longtime Provincetown LGBTQ+ activist