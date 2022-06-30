Letter to the editor: If I hated America

If I hated America, I would desire to weaken and undermine the freedoms, self-reliance, and moral fiber of her citizens.

If I hated America, I would flood the economy with trillions of dollars, making dollars worth less (inflation) and making citizens poorer. I would hand out freely to people just enough money so they don't have to work, keeping them poor and dependent.

If I hated America, I would open the border, importing more poor and dependent peoples. This would put a strain on schools, hospitals, and jails, which are all systems that maintain a strong country.

If I hated America, I would divide her citizens into groups and pit them against each other. I would convince the more vulnerable groups that any problems they have are the fault of another group.

If I hated America, I would weaponize the different departments of government to oppose my political opponents and enforce my agenda.

If I hated America, I would oppose every step of the way the Judeo-Christian value system that made the country great. I would enforce and promote immorality that weakens the family unit. I would teach the youth that there is no personal responsibility to God, parents or other citizens, then act surprised when people act like animals.

If I hated America, I would ignore crime and take away citizens' ability to defend themselves, which would make them surrender their freedoms for protection.

These are just some of the things only a person who hates America would do.

Thomas Marcelli Bethlehem Township