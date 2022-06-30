ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Letter to the editor: If I hated America

By The Repository
The Repository
The Repository
 3 days ago
If I hated America, I would desire to weaken and undermine the freedoms, self-reliance, and moral fiber of her citizens.

If I hated America, I would flood the economy with trillions of dollars, making dollars worth less (inflation) and making citizens poorer. I would hand out freely to people just enough money so they don't have to work, keeping them poor and dependent.

If I hated America, I would open the border, importing more poor and dependent peoples. This would put a strain on schools, hospitals, and jails, which are all systems that maintain a strong country.

If I hated America, I would divide her citizens into groups and pit them against each other. I would convince the more vulnerable groups that any problems they have are the fault of another group.

If I hated America, I would weaponize the different departments of government to oppose my political opponents and enforce my agenda.

If I hated America, I would oppose every step of the way the Judeo-Christian value system that made the country great. I would enforce and promote immorality that weakens the family unit. I would teach the youth that there is no personal responsibility to God, parents or other citizens, then act surprised when people act like animals.

If I hated America, I would ignore crime and take away citizens' ability to defend themselves, which would make them surrender their freedoms for protection.

These are just some of the things only a person who hates America would do.

Thomas Marcelli Bethlehem Township

The Repository

The Repository

ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Canton, OH from Canton Repository.

 http://cantonrep.com

