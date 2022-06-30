Summer is short and sweet in Vermont and that means there's little time to waste to get in all the warm-weather activities that make these balmy days so special.

There are rivers, swimming holes and lakes - including Lake Champlain - trails to explore on foot or two wheels winding through towns, fields and mountains and, of course, the food and drink to enjoy infused with local terroir.

Here is a guide to what to do, see and eat to help you plan out your summer days in Vermont.

Dine al fresco at a food truck rally

Check out the frozen treats

Dairy-free and vegan creemee options

Mocktails

Explore islands on Lake Champlain

Swimming holes are Vermonters' happy place

Best kayak and canoe access points near Burlington

Get out on the water with your furry friend

Get in touch with Vermont's history

Museums beyond the ordinary

Hike along Lake Champlain or into the Green Mountains

The state parks where Vermonters go

What to know when hiking in Vermont

5 road trips

This article originally appeared on Burlington Free Press: Summer is here: What to do, see and eat in Vermont