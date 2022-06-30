ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
ACCPD investigates grim discovery on east side

By Tim Bryant
WGAU
WGAU
 3 days ago
Pidgins, chickens and a small pig were all found dead in bags in the woods More than 20 bags of animal carcasses were found in the wooded area near an Athens apartment complex on Saturday.

Athens-Clarke County Police are investigating the discovery carcasses of goats, pigeons, chickens, and a small pig were all found decaying in bags in the woods near an apartment complex off Cedar Shoals Drive on Athens’ east side. So far, no arrests in what police investigators say is likely a case of animal abuse.

From WSB TV…

The carcasses of goats, pigeons, chickens and a small pig were all found decaying in bags in the woods near an Athens apartment complex on Saturday, police said.

Neighbors of the complex said they couldn’t stand the foul smell coming from the woods and when they looked closely, they made a frightening discovery.

“It was very bizarre and disgusting,” said resident Kathleen McGovern.

McGovern showed Reagan the woods near her apartment where she spotted black trash bags tossed to the ground.

Each holding a dark secret...the rotting remains of decapitated and dismembered animals.

“Why are you dumping them where people clearly live?, McGovern asked. I don’t know if there’s disease, or flu going around, It’s disturbing on any level.”

Athens Police officers responded and found approximately 1-3 carcasses in each of the 20-plus bags they found. They found decapitated pigeons and chickens in the bags. They believe the remains were dumped over a period of several months, perhaps years.

“I don’t have a reason, perhaps it could be some ritual. I don’t why they dispose of these things properly,” McGovern said.

A fringe religion from the Caribbean and Africa believes animal sacrifices can help cleanse evil. Instances and evidence of this ritual are showing up more frequently in metro Atlanta. But, those who’ve seen what would be the outcome of this ritual, said it’s revolting.

“I think there’s animal cruelty here, in which case it’s really disturbing,” said McGovern

Police said their investigation is ongoing. They have not made an arrest in connection with this suspected animal abuse.

©2022 Cox Media Group

WGAU 98.7 FM and AM 1340 radio for Athens 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

