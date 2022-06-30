Tonight's Forecast: Increasing clouds and mild

WEST MICHIGAN — The forecast from FOX 17 Meteorologist Reece Cole: Clouds miss us to the north tonight but we remain mild with lows only falling to around 70 degrees. A cold front slides through the state on Friday providing the chance for scattered showers and storms. Unfortunately, not everyone will see rain. The month of June has been predominately dry with below normal in precipitation, so we're welcoming in any rain chance at this point! The majority of our July Fourth Holiday weekend appears dry with highs in the middle 80s! Start making your outdoor plans for Independence Day. The next chance for rain after the holiday arrives on Tuesday. For the latest forecast and severe weather alerts, you can always download the free FOX 17 Weather App.

TONIGHT: Partly to mostly cloudy with scattered showers and storms possible late. Severe weather is NOT likely. Lows in the upper 60s. Winds southwest at 10 to 15 mph.

FRIDAY : A passing cold front brings the chance of showers or thunderstorms, especially in the morning hours. Highs in the lower 80s. Winds southwest/west at 7 to 14 mph.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

4 th of JULY: Partly cloudy to partly sunny. Highs in the mid/upper 80s.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy with a chance for showers. Highs in the lower 80s.

