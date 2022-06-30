ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Bend, WI

VIDEO | A family-friendly atmosphere at Cast Iron Luxury Living in West Bend

By Judy Steffes
washingtoncountyinsider.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWest Bend, WI – Megan and Jordan were drawn to Cast Iron Luxury Living because of its pet-friendly, affordable, family atmosphere. Cast Iron is situated on the scenic Milwaukee River. This historic campus was once...

www.washingtoncountyinsider.com

washingtoncountyinsider.com

New Trail’s Edge Luxury Apartments in West Bend, WI are now move-in ready

West Bend, WI- Trail’s Edge Apartment’s model unit is open for tours and applications; contact the Director of Management, Shane Murphy, at 414-687-5258 [email protected] to sign up. The new Trail’s Edge Apartments are a great place for anyone to call home. Located centrally near the heart of...
WEST BEND, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

Lake Country Picnic Company serving luxury picnics

WAUKESHA — Anyone can grab a bottle of wine and a group of their best friends to enjoy a luxury picnic experience put on by the Lake Country Picnic Company. What started as a side hustle for owner Ashley Kipp has now become a full-time business. Kipp said she was working a full-time job last year when she decided to finally pursue her business idea in the Milwaukee and Waukesha County area.
WAUKESHA, WI
pleasantviewrealty.com

N1764 Forest Lake Rd, Campbellsport, WI, USA

Enjoy the tranquility of lake living seasonally or year round. This great home offers an open concept kitchen/dining and living room with awesome views of the lake! 2 bedrooms and ¾ bath plus a large deck lakeside. Home is being sold fully furnished (with the exception of a few small personal items), 2 kayaks, jon boat, 2 lawn mowers, towels, bedding and more. Pier and raft also included. Forest lake allows electric motors only so you can truly enjoy the peace and quiet and sounds of nature. Lake is surrounded by State forest land which offers many trails. Forest lake has a variety of fish including largemouth bass, bluegill, crappie, sunfish walleye and northern pike. Take a look now and you can enjoy the rest of the summer at the lake!
CAMPBELLSPORT, WI
CBS 58

After Sunday sun, Mother Nature launches her own fireworks on the 4th

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58)--Not the best of timing with this forecast. Sunday looks great. Highs in the low to mid 80s, especially away from the lake. The weather for all the fireworks Sunday evening looks nice too. And then we run into storms starting Monday, especially the second part of the day as a strong warm front lifts north. We actually have a slight risk of severe weather for much of the area too. Hail, damaging wind, and heavy rain all are threats.
washingtoncountyinsider.com

Submit your photos: Is your corn “knee high by the Fourth of July”

Washington Co., WI – Knee high by the Fourth of July is an old-timey saying in the farming community; an early visual that could signal a prosperous growing season. Below is Watson at Homestead View, LLC Farm in the town of Addison. We’ll have to wait until Watson has hit his teenage growth spurt to find out whether or not this is truly knee high corn.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, WI
washingtoncountyinsider.com

Obituary | Eric D. Robanske, 72, of West Bend, WI

July 1, 2022 – West Bend, WI – Eric D. Robanske, 72, of West Bend was called home to be with the Lord on Sunday, June 26, 2022, at his home with his wife by his side. He was born on February 18, 1950, to the late David and Cleo (nee Ross) Robanske in Walla Walla, WA.
WEST BEND, WI
On Milwaukee

Dave's Hot Chicken to open new location on East Side

Dave’s Hot Chicken, the Los Angeles-based, celebrity-backed, pop-up turned fast-casual franchise, is planning a second Milwaukee area location at 544 E. Ogden Ave. in the East Point Market in the former home of Accelerated Physical Therapy. Like its other locations, Dave's will offer the brand’s signature menu of Halal-certified...
MILWAUKEE, WI
On Milwaukee

2022 Fourth of July fireworks and parades guide

Milwaukee is the perfect place to be when celebrating any kind of event, and with an occasion like Independence Day, the city has a lot to offer. If you’re still looking for something to do this Fourth of July, here's a guide to plenty of fireworks and surrounding celebrations happening in and around town.
MILWAUKEE, WI
washingtoncountyinsider.com

Notice of Badger Road bridge replacement over Kewaskum Creek

Kewaskum, WI – The Town of Kewaskum has posted a notice that it is proposing to replace the Badger Road Bridge over Kewaskum Creek. The proposed project involves a bridge (Badger Road) replacement and approach reconstruction for a total project construction length of approximately 300 feet. Project construction is anticipated to begin in June 2023 and will be completed in approximately two to three months.
KEWASKUM, WI
washingtoncountyinsider.com

The Kewaskum Krazy Kwilt is in good form for tonight’s fireworks

July 3, 2022 – Per the usual custom of those planning to attend the annual fireworks display at River Hill Park, 1150 Parkview Drive, Kewaskum, the hillside has morphed into one giant quilt of tarps, blankets and such for those who opted to arrive early to secure their favorite spot for the show. Some were there as early dawn on July 1 when folks were first allowed to stake their claim.
KEWASKUM, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Trailer carrying propane explodes: New Berlin police

NEW BERLIN, Wis. - Residents of New Berlin woke up to the sounds of explosions early Sunday morning, July 3. According to New Berlin police, crews were called to a vehicle fire on Moorland Road between Coffee and Ryerson Roads around 7 a.m. Updated information showed it was a trailer fire with propane on board.
NEW BERLIN, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee July 4th festivities: Times and locations

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee has long celebrated the Fourth of July with community events around the city, including parades, picnics, games, talent contests, and fireworks. City celebrations will be held at the following parks in 2022:. Gordon ParkDue to ongoing construction along N. Humboldt Blvd., parking will be available at Riverside...
MILWAUKEE, WI
wearegreenbay.com

What to know about the 2022 Wisconsin State Fair

(WFRV) – It’s a classic summer treat for most – the Wisconsin State Fair cream puffs. In a few days on July 12, fair officials will announce new delicious arrivals but for now, you should get up-to-date with the latest changes for this summer staple. First off,...
WISCONSIN STATE

